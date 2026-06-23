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Home / Business / Samsung's HBM4 sales cross USD 1 billion milestone within four months

Samsung's HBM4 sales cross USD 1 billion milestone within four months

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ANI
Updated At : 12:28 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Seoul [South Korea], June 23 (ANI): Samsung Electronics Co. recorded more than USD 1 billion in sales for its sixth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, known as HBM4, just four months after launching mass production.

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According to a news report by The Korea Herald, the South Korean tech giant became the first company globally to begin mass production and shipments of these advanced chips in February. The rapid sales growth underscores the accelerating global demand for next-generation hardware tailored for artificial intelligence applications.

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Citing industry sources, the news report stated on Tuesday that the company expanded its shipments quickly over the spring. The same sources expect Samsung's HBM4 revenue to exceed USD 1.2 billion by the end of June. This swift scaling allowed the company to capture a larger share of the highly competitive high bandwidth memory segment.

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The milestone highlights a shift in the hardware landscape for artificial intelligence. While the global market mostly uses fifth-generation HBM3E products right now, as per the news report, industry observers expect HBM4 to become the primary growth driver moving forward. The newer chips specifically support the hardware that runs complex generative AI applications.

"The milestone comes just four months after the South Korean tech giant became the first company in the world to begin mass production and shipments of HBM4 chips in February," the report noted.

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Samsung designed the HBM4 chips to work with next-generation artificial intelligence accelerators. This includes Nvidia Corp.'s Vera Rubin platform, which relies on high-performance graphics processing units. Nvidia's graphics processing units are widely used in generative AI applications.

The successful rollout helps Samsung solidify its position against regional competitors in the semiconductor industry. As data centres require higher bandwidth to process massive AI workloads, the transition from older generation memory to HBM4 is expected to move much faster through the remaining months of the year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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