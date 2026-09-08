Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): Indian defence and aerospace player Samtel Avionics Ltd. and Japan-based space technology startup BULL Co., Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to jointly explore space debris mitigation solutions.

The agreement focuses on evaluating the integration of BULL's proprietary passive Post-Mission Disposal (PMD) technologies with Samtel Avionics' proprietary Active Space Debris Removal Vehicle (DRV) spacecraft technology. The framework examines technical requirements, system interfaces, customization pathways, development milestones, and future implementation opportunities across Samtel's satellite platforms, debris removal vehicles, and associated systems.

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Subject to the outcome of this exploratory phase, both companies plan to consider formal cooperation covering product development, manufacturing, licensing, supply, and commercialization. The collaboration also considers selected opportunities involving the post-launch attachment of BULL's passive PMD devices to orbital debris already in space using Samtel's active removal vehicles.

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Commenting on the development, Puneet Kaura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Samtel Avionics Ltd., addressed the growing operational hurdles in orbit. "Space debris is an increasing challenge for the sustainable development of the global space economy."

"Through our collaboration with BULL, we aim to explore innovative and scalable solutions that combine BULL's passive PMD technologies with Samtel's capabilities in satellite systems and debris removal concepts," he added. "This MoU represents an important step toward strengthening India–Japan cooperation in space sustainability."

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Sharing his perspective on the initiative, Yasuhito Uto, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BULL Co., Ltd., highlighted the strategic fit between the two entities.

"BULL is pleased to establish this strategic framework with Samtel Avionics," Uto said. "By combining our passive PMD technologies with Samtel's satellite and debris removal capabilities, we look forward to jointly assessing new approaches to space debris mitigation and contributing to the responsible and sustainable use of outer space."

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of Samtel Avionics and BULL Co., Ltd. to advancing space sustainability, promoting responsible space operations, and exploring technologies that can help mitigate the risks associated with space debris. (ANI)

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