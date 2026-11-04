NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4: Samuthra Group, a diversified business conglomerate with 35 companies across 11 countries, today announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in Singapore-based Nandhana’s restaurant group, marking its strategic entry into the international food and hospitality sector. The Group plans to acquire the remaining 50% stake in phases, with the transaction expected to be completed before April 2027.

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Nandhana's, which operates eight restaurants in Singapore, is known for its authentic South Indian cuisine. Building on the brand's established presence in Singapore, Samuthra Group plans to accelerate its international growth through a master country franchise model, initially targeting markets across Asia and the Middle East, followed by the United States and the United Kingdom. The expansion is expected to generate approximately 2,000 jobs globally, with 1,250 guaranteed placements, while channelling an estimated S$10 million annually into India through ingredient sourcing, food processing, culinary training and associated investments.

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Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Subash Sukumar, Founder and Chairman, Samuthra Group, said, "The acquisition of Nandhana's marks Samuthra Group's strategic entry into the international food and hospitality sector and is an important step in our vision to take established Indian food brands to global markets. With a strong presence in Singapore, Nandhana's offers a valuable platform for expansion across Asia, the Middle East, the US and the UK.”

"Our ambition goes beyond building an international restaurant network. We aim to create a sustainable cross-border business ecosystem that generates employment, strengthens India's agricultural and food-processing sectors, and opens global opportunities for Indian culinary talent. By integrating international restaurant operations with sourcing, food production and skills development in India, we expect to create long-term economic value while taking authentic Indian cuisine to the world,” Dr. Sukumar added.

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Welcoming the partnership Mr. Sivavadivel, Chairman, Nandhana's Restaurant Group, said, “Nandhana's has built a loyal customer base in Singapore by staying true to its South Indian culinary roots and consistently delivering authentic flavours. We are proud of the brand and the dedicated team behind its growth. Our partnership with Samuthra Group marks an exciting new chapter, providing the scale and international reach to take Nandhana's to new markets while preserving the quality, identity and values that our customers have come to trust. We look forward to building on this strong foundation together.”

Strategic acquisition and business continuity

The acquisition covers a 50% stake in the six companies operating Nandhana's, Shri Balavinayagar, Nandhanas Express and Ministry of Briyani in Singapore, including their central kitchen and food production facilities. The remaining 50% will be acquired in phases, with completion targeted before April 2027. All eight existing outlets will continue operating without changes to menus, employees or customer service. The existing management team, led by Mr. Sivavadivel, will oversee operations to ensure a seamless transition and business continuity.

International franchise expansion

Samuthra Group plans to take Nandhana's international through a master country franchise model, offering exclusive country-level partnerships supported by its culinary expertise, recipes, training, supply chain and operational capabilities. The first phase, beginning January 2027, will target Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and key Middle Eastern markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. The second phase, during 2028–29, will focus on the United States and the United Kingdom.

Interested investors and experienced restaurant operators can write to franchise@nandhanas.com.

Creating global employment and strengthening India's economic ecosystem

The expansion is expected to generate approximately 2,000 jobs over the next three years, including 1,250 guaranteed placements. These will include 100 jobs in Singapore, 450 in India and 680 across international franchise markets, with the balance arising from the Group's wider operations and expansion. The Group also expects to channel approximately S$10 million annually into India through sourcing of spices, rice, lentils and ready-to-cook products from Indian farmers, food processors and exporters across 12 states.

Additionally, Samuthra Group plans to recruit and train around 150 chefs annually in India for overseas deployment. A dedicated culinary training programme in Bengaluru will prepare chefs for international restaurant operations, creating global opportunities for Indian culinary talent.

About Samuthra Group

Founded by Dr. Subash Sukumar in 2006 in southern Tamil Nadu, Samuthra Group has grown into a diversified business conglomerate under Family Eight Holdings, with a presence spanning 35 companies across 11 countries. Led by Founder and Chairman Dr. Subash Sukumar, the Group has interests across industrial and warehousing parks, mines and minerals, infrastructure and construction, power and renewable energy, trading and entertainment. Its operations and business interests extend across India, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Africa. The Group's portfolio includes Samuthra Cement, alongside businesses spanning multiple infrastructure and industrial sectors. Leveraging its international network, diversified business interests and investment capabilities, Samuthra Group continues to explore strategic opportunities for expansion and long-term value creation across markets.

About Nandhana's

Established in 2020, Nandhana’s is a Singapore-based restaurant group operating eight restaurants across four brands – Nandhana’s, Shri Balavinayagar, Nandhanas Express and Ministry of Briyani. Known for its authentic South Indian cuisine and signature dishes, the group serves approximately one million customers annually, reflecting its growing presence in Singapore’s food and hospitality sector.

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