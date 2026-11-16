Samuthra Mines & Minerals Sets a New Benchmark in Responsible Expansion with Samuthra Skanda Across South India

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16: Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of Samuthra Skanda, its new brand of packaged construction materials, alongside a Rs 100-crore investment in expanding its construction materials business across five South Indian states.

The brand debuts with 19 patented products packaged in eco-friendly polymer bags and targets Rs 500 crore in revenue in FY 2026–27. Moving beyond conventional loose-material sales, the company aims to bring greater standardisation and accountability to the building materials market through a more organised and responsible model that promotes efficient raw material utilisation, minimises wastage, ensures regulatory compliance and enhances supply-chain transparency.

Speaking about the expansion, Dr. Subash Sukumar, Founder, Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd., said, “For decades, sand and several other construction materials have been sold loose, often without the consistency, transparency and accountability that customers deserve. With Samuthra Skanda, we are bringing a more organised approach to the market through 19 patented construction products in sealed, branded bags, ensuring accurate weight, tested quality and cleaner handling. Beyond standardisation, our focus is on responsible resource utilisation, minimising raw material wastage and reducing the need for unnecessary extraction. Our operations are aligned with applicable government policies, regulatory requirements and the stipulated procedures of the Geological and Mining Departments. Every bag sold is invoiced and traceable, helping formalise the construction materials trade, strengthen compliance and contribute to state revenues. Whether customers order through our digital platform or purchase from an authorised dealer, they can expect a consistent and reliable experience backed by an integrated distribution network.”

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“We see this as an opportunity to demonstrate that industrial growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. The initiative will also create 2,000 direct and 6,000 indirect employment and business opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, distribution and allied services. With a Phase 1 investment of Rs 100 crore, we are targeting revenues of Rs 500 crore in FY 2026–27. Our initial rollout across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, supported by 680 authorised dealers and a fleet of over 200 attached trucks, marks the beginning of a larger growth journey. We plan to subsequently expand across India and into international markets, building on our existing trade relationships in the Middle East, Vietnam, the Maldives and Sri Lanka,” Dr. Sukumar added.

The Samuthra Skanda Product Range

Samuthra Skanda launches with 19 products across three broad categories: flagship construction products, specialty mortars and plasters, and graded sands. The products will be available in 25 kg and 50 kg packaging formats.

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Flagship products

Mortars and plasters

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Graded and specialty sands

About Samuthra Mines & Minerals

Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd. supplies sand, aggregates, silica sand and raw materials for construction and construction-materials manufacturing. The company holds exclusive offtake agreements with mine owners, oper‐ates more than 200 attached trucks and is building over 90 stock yards across South India, with import and exportlinks to the Middle East, Vietnam, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Under the Samuthra Skanda brand, it offers 19bagged products, including construction and specialty sands, mortars, plasters and tile adhesive, through its digitalplatform and dealer network.

For more information, visit samuthramines.com.

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