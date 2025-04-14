Sanaa Khan: Bringing Global Flair to Indian Fashion

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 14: Sanaa Khan, a celebrated Turkey-based Indian fashion designer, is making waves in India with her distinctive style and international outlook. Her current project in the country has caught a lot of attention, and people are really loving her designs. Her creations beautifully combine elegance with a spirit of experimentation, and her commitment to uplifting Indian talent shines through in her future plans.

She's gearing up to host an exclusive fashion show in Dubai, where she hopes to spotlight emerging Indian modelling talent on a global stage. To make this happen, Sanaa Khan is kicking off a talent hunt to find promising young models who can take part in her upcoming international showcases. Sanaa Khan is convinced that the youth of India have a unique charm, charisma, and energy that deserves to be recognized worldwide. She's passionate about creating opportunities for talented individuals from across India to shine on the global scene.

Before diving into these exciting new projects, Sanaa khan recently made her presence felt in the Indian music industry by designing costumes for two music videos, "Tajjub Hai" and "Hhasrat." Both were directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by NK Moosvi, featuring actors Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Arushi Tiwari. Sanaa khan creative flair brought a fresh perspective to these projects, and her designs received widespread acclaim. With her vision and enthusiasm, Sanaa khan is poised to leave a lasting mark on the global fashion world.

