Sanam Sekhon & JK Tyre Levitas Drift into Guinness World Record Books at Umling La, Ladakh

Rs The historic feat at 19,023 ft showcases Indian talent and JK Tyre's cutting-edge innovation on the world stage Rs

Advertisement

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanam Sekhon has carved his name into motorsport history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Drift by a Car at 5,798 metres (19,023 ft) at Umling La Pass in Ladakh on 31st July this year. The breathtaking feat pushed the limits of both man and machine, as Sekhon executed the record-breaking drift against low oxygen levels, chilling winds, sub-zero temperatures, and unpredictable road surfaces. The achievement was powered by JK Tyre's Levitas XTREME, a cutting-edge ultra-high-performance tyre designed for precision, control, and durability.

Advertisement

Widely regarded as India's 'Drift King', Sanam Sekhon has steadily risen through the ranks of Indian motorsport, earning a reputation for unrelenting desire to push the limits. The winner of the inaugural JK Tyre Drift Challenge in 2023, Sanam has built a career rooted in passion and persistence. His success at Umling La is a reminder that drifting requires skill, endurance, and engineering all working in perfect harmony.

Advertisement

Speaking on this massive achievement, Sanam said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to hold this record, but honestly, I couldn't have done it without my fantastic team. We knew what we were getting into and were both mentally and physically prepared, but the oxygen levels and altitude really tested us. Just running around and managing things up there was tough and we even had ambulances on standby. Getting everything in place a 20-21 member crew, our tuner flying in from Thailand, and ensuring a steady fuel supply was a challenge in itself. The tyres played a huge role too. The tyres gripped really well on that rough surface, which made all the difference. In drifting, tyres are everything you can have the best power and setup in the car, but it's the tyres that meet the road, and that's what really counts."

The record was made possible on JK Tyre's Levitas XTREME, part of the premium Levitas range that represents the company's forward-looking commitment to performance and innovation. While Levitas Ultra serves the luxury car segment, Levitas XTREME is engineered for ultra-high performance under the harshest conditions, combining advanced compounds and precision tread design to deliver unparalleled grip, control, and resilience. Its performance at Umling La was a powerful demonstration of how JK Tyre continues to blend decades of expertise with cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of extreme motorsport.

Advertisement

Celebrating this achievement, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., said, "This Guinness World Record is not only a proud milestone for Indian motorsport but also a reflection of JK Tyre's unwavering spirit of innovation. By supporting extraordinary drivers like Sanam Sekhon and pushing our technology to perform under the toughest conditions on the planet, we continue to demonstrate that Indian talent and engineering can stand tall on the global stage. At JK Tyre, we believe in redefining limits, and this achievement at Umling La is a shining example of our philosophy in action."

This landmark accomplishment cements JK Tyre's position at the forefront of motorsport innovation while also showcasing the rising stature of Indian drivers globally. By uniting human grit with engineering brilliance, Sanam Sekhon and JK Tyre have not only conquered Umling La but also redefined the boundaries of what is possible in motorsport.

Please Note: At the time of setting our record on July 31, 2025, Umling La Pass held the distinction of being the world's highest motorable road at 19,024 ft. However, as of October 4, 2025, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has announced the construction of another road at a higher altitude, thereby surpassing Umling La's record.

About JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is amongst the top 20 tyre manufacturers in the world with 11 globally benchmarked 'sustainable' manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 2 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually. Pioneering Radial technology in India, the Company produced its first radial tyre in 1977. JK Tyre's unwavering commitment towards innovation is reflected through its state-of-the-art global research and technology centre the "Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence" in Mysore, which houses state-of-the-art testing and validation equipment. JK Tyre secured 'Best in Class' rating in ESG performance in recognition of its superior environment, social and governance (ESG) practices. JK Tyre has been awarded the most coveted Safety award in the world - the 'Sword of Honour' for Safety across all its plants by the British Safety Council, UK. JK Tyre has also been recognized among the India's top 30 Most Sustainable companies by Business World and JK Tyre is India's first tyre company to join RE100.

For more information, visit www.jktyre.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792484/JK_Tyre_Levitas_Certificacte.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)