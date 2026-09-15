‘Sanatan Bodh’ Series Showcased at Gomti Book Festival, Lucknow

Tan Prints India presents simplified books on Indian scriptures and knowledge traditions at Stall No. 30; initiative seeks to connect the younger generation with India’s civilisational wisdom Lucknow, September 12, 2026: The fifth edition of the Gomti Book Festival opened at Lucknow University today, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the nine-day celebration of books, literature and culture. Organised by the National Book Trust, India, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government and Lucknow University, the festival will continue until September 20.

A particularly significant message from the Chief Minister at the inaugural programme was his emphasis on the reading habits of the younger generation. Yogi Adityanath observed that the belief that today’s youth do not want to read has been disproved; the challenge, he said, is to make books accessible and ensure that they reach young readers.

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This thought closely reflects the objective behind ‘Sanatan Bodh’, an initiative of Tan Prints India Pvt. Ltd., which is showcasing its growing collection of books on Indian scriptures, culture and traditional knowledge systems at Stall No. 30.

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The ‘Sanatan Bodh’ series has been conceptualised and developed under the vision of Mr. Rajul Bhargava, Director, Tan Prints India Pvt. Ltd., with a simple objective: to bring the wisdom contained in India’s ancient texts closer to today’s generation through language and presentation that is easy to understand.

The initiative is based on the belief that young people are interested in knowing about their cultural roots, but the language, size and complexity of many classical texts can sometimes make them difficult for first-time readers. Sanatan Bodh therefore attempts to bridge this gap without losing the essence of the original traditions.

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The collection includes books on the Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti, Vedas and Upanishads, along with titles covering Ayurveda, ancient Indian astronomy, Sanskrit prayers, Indian traditions, governance and management.

The Bhagavad Gita title presents selected shlokas and teachings with simple explanations, connecting them with discipline, decision-making, leadership, mental balance, courage and life management. The Mahabharata presents important episodes and their lessons, while Ramcharitmanas takes readers through the Ram Katha in a simple and sequential format, highlighting values such as truth, duty, devotion, sacrifice, service and leadership.

The series goes beyond the major scriptures. ‘Ashtanga Hridaya’ introduces readers to the traditional Ayurvedic knowledge system; ‘Surya Siddhanta’ explores India’s ancient astronomical tradition; ‘Kautilya Arthashastra’ introduces ideas relating to governance, administration and leadership; while ‘Sanskrit Prarthana Sangrah’ brings together widely used Sanskrit prayers and mantras with simple Hindi meanings.

‘Mera Sanatan’ has been developed as an accessible introduction to Sanatana traditions, festivals, values and cultural practices, particularly for younger readers and families.

Several titles are also available in English, allowing the initiative to reach readers beyond the Hindi-speaking audience.

Connecting Yogi Adityanath’s Message with the Sanatan Bodh Mission Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s emphasis on taking books to young readers gives particular relevance to initiatives such as Sanatan Bodh.

His sustained emphasis on Indian culture, heritage, spiritual centres and the younger generation’s connection with India’s traditions has helped create an encouraging environment for greater engagement with India’s civilisational heritage.

Tan Prints India hopes to approach the Hon’ble Chief Minister and seek his guidance and support in taking such simplified, student-friendly books on Indian knowledge traditions to a wider young audience, including through schools, colleges, libraries, educational institutions, cultural centres and other appropriate platforms.

The objective is not merely to promote books, but to encourage a larger reading movement in which young Indians have an opportunity to read, understand and engage with their own knowledge traditions in an accessible form.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister’s message that young people do want to read, and that we must make books reach them, strongly resonates with our vision. Our endeavour through Sanatan Bodh is precisely to make India’s great knowledge traditions easier for the younger generation to access and understand. We would be privileged to seek Yogi Adityanath ji’s guidance and support in helping such books reach schools, libraries and other appropriate educational and cultural platforms.” — Mr. Rajul Bhargava, Director, Tan Prints India Pvt. Ltd.

The ‘Sanatan Bodh’ collection can be explored at Stall No. 30 at the Gomti Book Festival, Lucknow University, throughout the festival.

Sanatan Bodh Ancient Wisdom, Simply Explained.

About Tan Prints India Pvt. Ltd.

Tan Prints India Pvt. Ltd. is the publisher and printer of the ‘Sanatan Bodh’ series.

Tan Prints India Pvt. Ltd.

44 Km. Milestone, N.H. 10, Rohtak Road VPO Rohad, Distt. Jhajjar, Haryana – 124501, India Email: sanatana@tanprints.com Phone: +91-9811053402 / +91-9896514100 (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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