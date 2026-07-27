Sandeep Dwellers Announces Phase II of Greens Row Houses; Phase I Sold Out Amid Strong Buyer Response

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Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Following the successful sell-out of Phase I, Sandeep Dwellers has announced the launch of the limited inventory in Phase II of Greens Row Houses, its premium gated row house community strategically located on Kamptee Road, near the upcoming Pili Nadi Metro Station in Nagpur.

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Spread across 9 acres, Greens Row Houses offers thoughtfully designed 3, 4 and 5 BHK row houses that seamlessly blend spacious living, elegant architecture and modern-day comforts. The project has witnessed strong demand from homebuyers owing to its strategic location, excellent connectivity and premium lifestyle offerings, with only a few homes now available in Phase II.

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Located within NMC limits and just 8.1 km (approximately 10 minutes) from Nagpur's iconic Zero Mile Stone, the project offers residents seamless access to major commercial hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and the upcoming metro network, making it one of the city's fastest-growing residential corridors.

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Designed for contemporary families, every home features spacious layouts, premium specifications and a harmonious blend of traditional aesthetics with modern functionality. The secure gated township offers a host of thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities, including a clubhouse, landscaped gardens, children's play area, internal roads, dedicated parking, 24x7 security, ample open spaces, and community-centric recreational facilities, creating an ideal environment where families can live, relax and grow together.

The rapid sell-out of Phase I reflects the increasing preference among homebuyers for premium independent homes within well-planned gated communities that offer privacy, convenience and a superior quality of life. With only a limited number of units remaining in Phase II, Greens Row Houses presents a timely opportunity for discerning buyers looking to own a premium home in one of Nagpur's emerging residential destinations.

The project is registered under MahaRERA Registration No. P50500045716, ensuring transparency and confidence for homebuyers.

For more information about Greens Row Houses, visit: https://sandeepdwellers.com/greens-row-houses/

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