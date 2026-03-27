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New Delhi [India], March 27: Celebrated Indian dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar received immense appreciation in the United States for his powerful portrayal of Lord Shiva in the dance production Shivleela, directed by Varsha Naik. The show, staged across American venues, captivated audiences with its spiritual depth, visual grandeur, and evocative storytelling rooted in Indian mythology.

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Soparrkar's performance as Shiva left a profound emotional impact on audiences. His interpretation of the cosmic dancer was described by viewers as "mesmerising," "divine," and "deeply moving." Such was the admiration for his performance that several fans and art lovers created oil paintings inspired by images of his dance as Shiva, transforming moments from the stage into lasting works of art.

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Director Varsha Naik expressed her joy at the overwhelming response to the production. She said she was deeply moved to learn about the emotional connection audiences formed with the performance.

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"I am very happy to know that my show has received such an emotional high. My main aim is to promote Indian culture in America, and this proves that people are appreciating our work," Naik said.

For Soparrkar, the experience has been both humbling and spiritually fulfilling.

"I feel absolutely blessed to play Lord Shiva. Seeing myself as a painting makes me feel truly humbled and deeply grateful," Soparrkar shared.

"I thank the community in America for this honour and this privilege."

Adding to the recognition, Soparrkar was also honoured with a Proclamation from the United States House of Representatives, presented by Jefferson Van Drew, Congressman from New Jersey.

In his citation, Congressman Van Drew praised Soparrkar's contribution to culture and community.

"I recognise Sandip Soparrkar as an inspiration to all. His energy and achievements give us a glimpse of a future filled with hope and promise. He has brought honour and pride to the community and to the citizens of the State of New Jersey and the United States of America," he stated.

The success of Shivleela highlights the growing appreciation for Indian classical and cultural arts on the global stage. Through his performance, Soparrkar not only brought the powerful symbolism of Shiva's cosmic dance to life but also strengthened cultural bridges between India and the United States.

As audiences continue to celebrate his work, Soparrkar's portrayal stands as a testament to the universal language of dance--one that transcends borders, cultures, and generations while proudly carrying the essence of India's artistic heritage to the world.

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