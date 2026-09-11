Sangoshti 2026 to Bring India’s Yoga Community Together in New Delhi

IYA’s two-day national conclave to explore yoga, clinical research, AI, philosophy, wellness and professional standards New Delhi, September 2026: The Indian Yoga Association (IYA) is set to host Sangoshti 2026, its 7th National Conclave on 12–13 September 2026 at Adhyatma Sadhna Kendra, Chhattarpur, New Delhi. The gathering will bring together eminent Gurus, yoga teachers, scholars, researchers, practitioners and representatives of leading yoga institutions for conversations on the evolving role of yoga in contemporary life.

Sangoshti 2026 has been conceived as a space where the depth of India’s yogic traditions meets contemporary thought, research and experience, with the programme spanning clinical applications, artificial intelligence, philosophy, health and wellness, professional standards and experiential practices.

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The conclave will open with an Inaugural Ceremony featuring Maa Dr Hansaji Yogendra, President, IYA; Swami Bharat Bhushan, Governing Council Member, IYA; Dr Ramesh Bijlani, recipient of the Prime Minister’s Yoga Award; Muni Shri Jay Kumar Ji, revered Jain monk; Shri K. C. Jain, Treasurer, IYA and Director, Adhyatma Sadhna Kendra; and Shri Subodh Tiwari, Secretary General, IYA.

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Speaking about the purpose of the gathering, Maa Dr Hansaji Yogendra, President, Indian Yoga Association, said, “Yoga is not merely a practice that we perform; it is a way of understanding ourselves and living with greater awareness, balance and harmony. Sangoshti 2026 is an opportunity to bring together the wisdom of our yogic traditions with contemporary thought, research and experience. When we come together in the spirit of dialogue and shared learning, we create the possibility of taking yoga deeper into individual lives and into society.” Day 1 will feature discussions including “Yoga in Modern Clinical Practice: Clinical Trials, AI Posture Analysis & Integrative Healthcare,” “Beyond the Mat: The Philosophical Foundations of Yoga,” and “Setting Up a Yoga Centre in India: A Complete Legal, Taxation & Compliance Guide.” The day will also feature a mesmerising flute rendition, Hasya Yog, Yog Dance, YoGGarbA and Satsang with Maa Dr Hansaji Yogendra.

Day 2 will focus on contemporary wellness and professional development through “Bio-hacking & Yoga: Merging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Health & Wellness” and “The Certified Creator: Building a Global High-Impact Career through Authentic Yoga Standards.” The programme will also include Preksha Sadhna, zonal reports from IYA’s North, South, East and West zones, and an Award Ceremony and Valedictory Session.

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Speaking about the vision behind Sangoshti 2026, Shri Subodh Tiwari, Secretary General, Indian Yoga Association, said, “Sangoshti 2026 has been envisioned as a platform where the diverse dimensions of yoga can come together in one meaningful conversation. From clinical research and AI to philosophy, professional standards, wellness and traditional practices, the programme reflects the evolving landscape of yoga today. Our endeavour is to create a space for open dialogue, meaningful exchange and collaboration that can help shape the future of yoga while remaining firmly rooted in its authentic foundations.” Swami Bharat Bhushan, Governing Council Member, Indian Yoga Association, said, “The strength of yoga lies in its timeless wisdom, but its relevance is renewed every time that wisdom is understood and applied to the needs of the present. Sangoshti 2026 brings together different streams of knowledge and experience to explore this very possibility. We must take yoga forward with openness and innovation, but without losing sight of its essence, its discipline and its deeper purpose.” With its blend of traditional wisdom, contemporary research, technology, philosophy, professional development and experiential practice, Sangoshti 2026 aims to create a meaningful national platform for reflection, collaboration and shared inquiry into the future of yoga.

About Indian Yoga Association (IYA) The Indian Yoga Association (IYA) is the apex body uniting diverse Yoga traditions, institutions and practitioners on a single national platform. With 27 State Chapters, 300+ Associate Centres and over 23,000 members, IYA works to support quality standards, collaboration and professional growth in Yoga across India and beyond.

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