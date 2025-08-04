Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar Presents 'Aashiq Pushteni' Featuring Zainab Dipannita Patra and Eshan Masih -- A Captivating Visual Journey Shot in Bangkok

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 4: Acclaimed producer Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar is making waves in the independent music scene with his latest release, Aashiq Pushteni, under the Bedia Film Music label. This project beautifully combines soulful melodies with stunning visuals, showcasing Bedia's evolving creative vision and his dedication to producing high-qualty, emotionally impactful content.

Filmed at the breathtaking Golden Town Pattaya in Bangkok, the song features the talented duo Zainab Dipannita Patra and Eshan Masih in leading roles. Their chemistry and on-screen presence truly bring the story to life, adding a layer of depth and authenticity to the romantic vibe of the track.

The heartfelt vocals of Arun Dev Yadav anchor the musical score, while the lyrics and composition come from the highly respected Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Sarika Chaturvedi has meticulously crafted the audio landscape, and Debasish Bhattacharjee has expertly handled the music arrangement and mixing. With Ishika Hirve assisting as the arranger and mixer, every note aligns perfectly with the emotional essence of the song.

Directed by Munish Kalyan of Kalyan Films, the music video boasts a polished, cinematic feel. Cinematographer Rahul Arora captures the exotic location with remarkable skill, while Gagan Bhamra's editing and color grading elevate the visual storytelling to an international level.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated creative team strengthens the production: Darshna Kumari Kalyan lends her expertise in costume and styling, Ishan Malhotra leads the makeup department, and Arvind Kumar supports the direction with sharp coordination as Assistant Director. The official poster design by GB Arts wraps up the launch with a striking visual identity.

With Aashiq Pushteni, Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar showcases his talent for leading and crafting captivating musical productions that perfectly blend artistic flair with commercial success. This track highlights his expanding presence in the independent music scene and sets a high standard for what we can expect from future releases by Bedia Film Music.

