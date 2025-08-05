New Delhi [India], August 4: There are songs that entertain, but then there are those that truly resonate—Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar’s latest release, Aashiq Pushteni, definitely falls into the latter category. Produced under his own Bedia Film Music label, this romantic single is more than just a tune; it’s a heartfelt cinematic love letter that draws listeners into a realm of genuine emotion, tender yearning, and timeless bonds. Set against the sun-kissed backdrop of Pattaya’s Golden Town in Bangkok, the music video feels like a lovely daydream. At its core are the leads, Zainab Dipannita Patra and Eshan Masih, whose chemistry is not only believable but profoundly felt. They don’t just perform; they connect, and you can see it in every single frame.

Arun Dev Yadav’s vocals effortlessly carry the emotional weight, enhanced by the lyrical richness and musical sensitivity of Sanjeev Chaturvedi, who takes on the roles of both lyricist and composer. The music is carefully crafted by Sarika Chaturvedi, arranged and mixed by Debasish Bhattacharjee, with additional support from Ishika Hirve—together, they create a sound that’s both lush and intimate.

Directed by Munish Kalyan of Kalyan Films, the video doesn’t just tell a story; it flows like a short film. The visuals, captured with precision and artistry by Rahul Arora (DOP), are soft yet striking. Thanks to Gagan Bhamra’s thoughtful editing and color grading, the final product feels polished, contemporary, and emotionally engaging.

Adding to the overall elegance are the finer details: makeup by Ishan Malhotra, styling and wardrobe by Darshna Kumari Kalyan, and seamless coordination from assistant director Arvind Kumar. The eye-catching poster, designed by GB Arts, rounds off the release with a visual identity that feels just right.

With Aashiq Pushteni, Sanjay Bedia Girgaonkar doesn’t just present a music video—he offers an experience. One that showcases his evolving vision as a producer who knows that storytelling, emotion, and aesthetics must go hand in hand.

