Sanjiv Bajaj assumes charge as CII president

New Delhi, May 12
Industry body CII elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23 on Thursday. Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv, assumed the office as president. He took over from TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel.
Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, has taken over as CII president-designate.
R Dinesh of TVS Supply Chain Solutions has taken over as vice-president.
