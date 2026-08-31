Sankara Eye Hospital Bengaluru Unveils Advanced Digital Training Hub with ORBIS

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 31: Sankara Eye Foundation India has been recognised as an ORBIS Digital Training Hub (DTH) for South India, with an advanced digital simulation and ophthalmic training facility inaugurated at Sankara Eye Hospital, Bengaluru. The initiative aims to strengthen ophthalmic education and build a skilled, connected and continuously learning eye-care workforce across the region.

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The Digital Training Hub was inaugurated by Dr. Prof. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, in the presence of Dr. R. V. Ramani, Founder & Managing Trustee, Sankara Eye Foundation India, and Mr. Vijay Bharadwaj, former Test Cricketer, Coach and Cricket Commentator, along with Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India and Ms. Kathleen Sherwin, President and CEO, Orbis International.

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India has approximately 15 ophthalmologists per million people, with specialists largely concentrated in urban centres, highlighting the need to expand access to quality training and specialist expertise. Digital Training Hubs offer a model to address this gap by combining simulation, tele-mentoring, telemedicine, tele-education and hands-on training, enabling eye-care professionals to practise skills, receive expert guidance and continue learning over time.

The new facility at Sankara Eye Hospital brings together advanced simulation and virtual reality technology with hands-on infrastructure, including advanced simulators for cataract surgery, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS), eye anatomy and clinical skills, along with wet-lab-based surgical training. The controlled environment will allow professionals to repeatedly practise procedures, receive structured feedback and progressively develop clinical and surgical competencies.

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Through the Hub, Sankara Eye Foundation plans to offer structured training in Glaucoma, Medical Retina and Uveitis, combining simulation-based learning with clinical observation, consultant mentorship and hands-on training. Programmes will include short-term observerships, a three-month training programme and a one-year sandwich fellowship.

The Bengaluru Hub will also form part of a wider Digital Training Hub network in India. The four DTHs established so far have facilitated more than 2,200 trainings for ophthalmic professionals, with women accounting for 68 per cent of participants. The model also recognises the importance of training the wider eye-care team, including ophthalmic nurses, optometrists and technicians, alongside ophthalmologists.

The digital component extends learning beyond the physical Hub through Cybersight, ORBIS's online training and mentorship platform, which provides access to courses, webinars, surgical demonstrations, virtual case discussions and international experts. Its consultation services also enable professionals to seek guidance on complex cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virtual Flying Eye Hospital programme connected 160 ophthalmologists, residents, nurses, biomedical engineers and technicians from 15 partner hospitals across 10 states, demonstrating how technology can extend specialist learning and mentorship beyond geographical boundaries.

The collaboration between ORBIS International and Sankara Eye Foundation India brings together ORBIS's expertise in technology-enabled ophthalmic education and Sankara's experience in clinical care, education and capacity building. The initiative is expected to expand access to advanced ophthalmic training for professionals across South India and contribute to developing a stronger and more skilled eye-care workforce.

Dr. Sujatha Rathod, Director, Directorate of Medical Education, Karnataka, Chief Guest, said, "The real impact of technology comes when it is placed in the right hands and supported by the right training. The ORBIS Digital Training Hub at Sankara brings together simulation, technology and hands-on learning, enabling young ophthalmologists to develop their skills in a controlled environment before performing procedures on patients. This will help build confidence, improve surgical skills and contribute to safer outcomes for patients."

Mr. Vijay Bharadwaj, former Test Cricketer, Coach and Cricket Commentator, Guest of Honour, said,

"Training is the foundation of excellence, and this facility is an important innovation in medical education. The opportunity to develop skills through training and simulation before treating patients is extremely valuable. Sankara's commitment to turning ideas into action and making quality eye care accessible is inspiring, and I hope this initiative encourages other institutions to invest in training and healthcare that creates a wider social impact."

Ms. Kathleen Sherwin, President and CEO, Orbis International, said, "The Digital Training Hub at Sankara reflects our belief that distance should never be a barrier to learning. Through simulation, digital education and Orbis' Cybersight platform, the Hub can connect eye-care professionals with high-quality training and mentorship wherever they are, helping strengthen the eye-care workforce and ultimately reach more communities with quality eye care."

Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, Orbis India said, "The Digital Training Hub at Sankara represents a new approach to ophthalmic education, combining simulation, hands-on training and digital mentorship to make quality learning more accessible. By connecting professionals beyond major cities, this initiative can help build a skilled and continuously learning eye-care workforce and ultimately improve the quality of care for patients across South India."

Dr. R. V. Ramani, Founder & Managing Trustee, Sankara Eye Foundation said, "Training is an essential part of any healthcare system, particularly in ophthalmology where technology and surgical techniques continue to evolve. We are delighted to collaborate with ORBIS International to provide intensive surgical training through simulation, hands-on learning and mentorship. This Digital Training Hub will be a significant boon for eye-care professionals across Bengaluru, Karnataka and South India, helping strengthen the quality of eye care and create lasting social impact."

About Sankara Eye Foundation

Sankara Eye Foundation India is a Not-for-Profit organization committed to providing quality eye care services to the poor and marginalised sections of society. Started as a small primary health care centre in the year 1977 by Dr R.V. Ramani and Dr Radha Ramani, today Sankara is one of the largest and fastest growing social enterprises managing 14 super speciality eye care hospitals in more than 10 states. The network hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to perform advanced eye surgeries. Sankara Eye Foundation India is a protagonist of the National Eye Health Care Movement in

India, continuously transforming the eye care delivery structure through various Eye Care Initiatives across age groups, cutting-edge technology, scientific approach, innovation, research & training.

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