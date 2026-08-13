Sankey Prasad Honoured as 'Global Visionary Leader of the Year 2026' at The Next Economy Forum 2026 in the UK Parliament

PNN

Advertisement

London [UK], August 13: Renowned global business leader and infrastructure strategist Mr. Sankey Prasad, Founder of Sterling Ark, was conferred the prestigious Global Visionary Leader of the Year 2026 award at the 2nd edition of The Next Economy Forum 2026, held at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament, London.

Advertisement

Organized by Brand Vista Consulting, the international forum brought together distinguished policymakers, business leaders, investors, innovators, diplomats, and entrepreneurs from across the world to deliberate on the future of innovation, sustainability, leadership, and global economic collaboration. The prestigious recognition celebrates exceptional leaders whose vision, innovation, and transformative leadership are creating a lasting impact on industries, economies, and society.

Advertisement

In addition to receiving this distinguished honour, Mr. Prasad has also been selected for exclusive editorial recognition across multiple international publications and media platforms, including special features, leadership interviews, and the "Visionaries of the Next Economy" Podcast Series, where his entrepreneurial journey, leadership philosophy, and global vision will be showcased to an international audience.

A Visionary Building Institutions, Not Just Businesses

Advertisement

With more than four decades of experience in real estate services company having its presence in the Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia, Sankey Prasad has established himself as one of the world's most respected leaders in real estate advisory, project governance, and infrastructure development.

A civil engineer by profession, his entrepreneurial journey has been defined by building institutions that have transformed the project management landscape. In 2003, he founded Synergy Property Development Services, which grew into India's largest independent project management consultancy. The company's disciplined governance frameworks, operational excellence, and institutional delivery capabilities played a significant role in attracting Blackstone's first real estate investment into India in 2008, marking a landmark moment for the country's real estate investment ecosystem.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Prasad has successfully overseen the delivery of more than 200 million square feet of development across commercial, hospitality, retail, mixed-use, residential, and infrastructure sectors. His expertise lies in creating governance-led project delivery systems that improve transparency, strengthen accountability, reduce execution risks, and enhance investor confidence.

Leading the Next Chapter Through Sterling Ark

Today, Sankey Prasad is leading a new era of integrated real estate advisory and project delivery through Sterling Ark, the company he established after acquiring full ownership of Colliers Project Leaders Middle East and rebranding the organization into an independent, founder-led enterprise.

Sterling Ark has rapidly emerged as a trusted strategic partner for developers, investors, occupiers, institutions, and government stakeholders seeking end-to-end solutions for complex real estate and infrastructure projects. Combining advisory expertise with execution capabilities, the company provides comprehensive services across Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Fit-Out Design & Build, Technical Due Diligence, Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), Capital Markets Advisory, Valuation, and Strategic Real Estate Consulting.

What differentiates Sterling Ark is its unwavering commitment to governance, accountability, technology integration, and execution excellence. Leveraging advanced AI-enabled digital platforms, standardized delivery frameworks, and real-time project intelligence, the company enables clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, optimize costs, and deliver projects with greater certainty.

Operating across hospitality, healthcare, education, commercial real estate, retail, logistics, residential developments, and master planning, Sterling Ark continues to redefine how complex developments are planned, governed, and delivered across the GCC and international markets.

Leadership Driven by Governance and Long-Term Value Creation

Sankey Prasad's leadership philosophy is rooted in the belief that sustainable business success is built on strong governance, disciplined execution, transparency, and stakeholder alignment.

Known for creating institutional delivery platforms rather than isolated projects, he has consistently championed structured project leadership, owner representation, risk mitigation, cost optimization, and technology-driven decision-making. His founder-led approach emphasizes agility, accountability, and long-term value creation while safeguarding investor interests and ensuring predictable project outcomes.

Beyond his executive responsibilities, Mr. Prasad continues to serve as a trusted advisor to private equity firms, financial institutions, developers, and investors on investment structuring, project governance, and execution strategies. His extensive international network and strategic insights have made him an influential voice in shaping the future of infrastructure development and real estate investment.

Recognition for Global Leadership

The Global Visionary Leader of the Year 2026 honour recognizes Sankey Prasad's extraordinary contribution towards redefining project leadership, institutional governance, and sustainable infrastructure development on a global scale.

His recognition at The Next Economy Forum 2026 reflects not only his remarkable entrepreneurial achievements but also his commitment to building organizations that create long-term economic value through innovation, governance, operational excellence, and responsible leadership.

As global markets increasingly demand transparent governance, resilient execution models, and technology-enabled delivery systems, Sankey Prasad continues to demonstrate how visionary leadership can transform industries while creating enduring value for investors, businesses, communities, and future generations.

His journey stands as an inspiring example of how purpose-driven entrepreneurship, institutional thinking, and relentless commitment to excellence can shape the future of the global real estate and infrastructure ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)