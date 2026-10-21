Sanlaap and Tribes bring Kolonkojoyini to Life, championing dignity and acceptance for every daughter

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21 (ANI): Every Durga Puja, Bengal celebrates the homecoming of Maa Durga, embracing the spirit of love, belonging and the enduring bond between a daughter and her family. Inspired by this powerful cultural sentiment, Kolonkojoyini, an initiative by Kolkata-based NGO Sanlaap, invites society to extend the same spirit of compassion and acceptance to women and girls who have survived sex trafficking and continue to face social stigma and discrimination.

Conceptualised and brought to life by Tribes in collaboration with Sanlaap, Kolonkojoyini, meaning ‘She Who Conquers Stigma’, is a monumental artistic installation of Maa Durga created using hundreds of garments contributed by survivors of sex trafficking. Each garment represents an individual story within a collective expression of resilience, dignity and hope. Together, they create a compelling visual experience that encourages audiences to reflect on the importance of ensuring that every survivor is treated with respect and given the opportunity to rebuild her life with dignity.

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“Kolonkojoyini brings together the cultural resonance of Maa Durga and a deeply human message of dignity and acceptance. Through an installation created from garments contributed by survivors, we wanted to create an experience that encourages people to pause, reflect and participate in a meaningful social conversation. We believe creativity can help make difficult subjects more accessible, fostering empathy and encouraging people to turn their intentions into positive action,” said Gour Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Tribes.

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Rooted in Durga Puja’s message of love and belonging, Kolonkojoyini encourages conversations about the stigma survivors face in families, educational institutions and communities, and asks how every daughter can be welcomed with the same compassion.

The initiative reflects Tribes’ use of creativity, culturally relevant storytelling and experiential engagement to bring important social conversations into public spaces.

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Visitors can participate through a Wall of Acceptance, where they can display personal commitments to treating survivors with dignity, and an interactive digital pledge podium. The installation will also feature information about Sanlaap and a QR code to explore the organisation’s work and ways to support its initiatives.

“For survivors of sex trafficking, rebuilding their lives involves overcoming not only the trauma of exploitation but also the stigma and discrimination they may encounter in society. Through Kolonkojoyini, we hope to encourage families and communities to look beyond a survivor’s past and recognise her dignity, strength and right to live with respect. Every woman and girl deserves the opportunity to rebuild her life and be accepted as an equal member of society,” said Pinaki Sinha, Executive Director, Sanlaap.

Through Kolonkojoyini, Sanlaap and Tribes invite people to reflect on the values of compassion, dignity and belonging that resonate deeply during Durga Puja—and to carry those values into their everyday interactions. The installation is a reminder that acceptance can be a powerful step towards enabling survivors to move forward with confidence, dignity and hope. (ANI)

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