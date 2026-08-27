SanRaj Group Enters Consumer Retail with the Launch of 31 Labels, a Curated Premium Fashion Platform

Mumbai, August, 2026: SanRaj Group, the diversified Mumbai-headquartered group with interests spanning technology, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, media, sports and renewable energy, has formally entered the consumer retail sector with the launch of 31 Labels, a digital-first, curated fashion platform for the Indian woman.

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Live at 31labels.com, 31 Labels marks the Group’s foray into fashion retail, bringing a new consumer-facing vertical to a portfolio that has, until now, been largely B2B. The platform launches with a tightly curated selection of homegrown Indian labels reflecting its core proposition that selectivity - not abundance - is the product.

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The entry into fashion retail builds on SanRaj Group’s understanding of the premium consumer through its established presence in hospitality. Having spent over a decade creating experiences around occasions, lifestyle and premium service, the Group identified an opportunity to bring the same understanding of the consumer into fashion.

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“Hospitality has always been the business of occasions. We know what a brunch is, what a sundowner is, what a weekend away is - we have been staging those moments for over a decade. 31 Labels dresses them. It is the same lifestyle, seen from the other side,” says Rajdip Gupta, Co-Founder, SanRaj Group.

31 Labels enters a fashion market where, according to the Group, the opportunity lies between occasion wear and imported global luxury, the part of the Indian woman’s wardrobe that is lived in most frequently, yet remains relatively underserved by platforms with a distinct point of view.

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The platform is positioned as a curated bridge-to-luxury marketplace, bringing together homegrown Indian labels selected for design, craftsmanship and how the modern woman actually lives. Rather than organising fashion purely by category, 31 Labels approaches retail through the lens of lifestyle, with edits such as The Work Edit, The Brunch Edit, The Travel Edit and The Evening Edit.

At the heart of the proposition is a simple observation: abundance has made fashion discovery harder. 31 Labels aims to address this through a deliberately selective edit, human guidance, editorial with a point of view and an experience-led approach to retail.

“Choice is no longer the luxury - choice is the labour,” says Anushka Gupta, Founder. “The market did not need another brand. It needed someone to do the deciding. That’s all curation is - not gatekeeping, not exclusivity. Simply someone is deciding for you, so getting dressed can go back to being the fun part.” With the launch of 31 Labels, SanRaj Group is entering a category where consumer taste, discovery and experience are increasingly shaping the future of premium retail. The platform is currently digital-only, operating on a marketplace model, with the ambition to establish itself as India’s authority on premium fashion where consumers discover the best of Indian and, eventually, global design.

About 31 Labels 31 Labels is a homegrown, curated fashion platform built around the micro-occasions of a woman’s life, with a stylist’s eye behind every edit. The platform brings together labels chosen for design, craftsmanship and everyday relevance, spanning contemporary and everyday wear, occasion and eveningwear, resort and travel, accessories and bags.

The platform is built around the philosophy of Everyday Glamour - Defined for You, offering a considered alternative to endless choice. 31 Labels is live at 31labels.com.

About SanRaj Group SanRaj Group is a diversified business and investment group founded by entrepreneurs Rajdip Gupta and Sandip Gupta. The Group invests in and builds businesses across hospitality, healthcare, technology, digital infrastructure, sports, consumer brands and real estate in India and international markets.

Guided by its philosophy of “Made in India, made for the world,” SanRaj Group combines long-term capital, entrepreneurial experience and active strategic involvement to support ambitious businesses and create sustainable value. Its portfolio includes established operating businesses and growth-stage investments.

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