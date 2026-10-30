SANS Institute Signs MoU with UPSIFS to Develop Cybersecurity Skills in the Presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30: SANS Institute, global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, and the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cybersecurity skills, workforce readiness, knowledge sharing and academic collaboration in Uttar Pradesh. The programme was graced by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, who attended as the Chief Guest.

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The three-year partnership creates a framework for SANS Institute and UPSIFS to collaborate on initiatives that connect academic education with practical, practitioner-led cybersecurity expertise. The collaboration will support cybersecurity capability development among UPSIFS students, faculty and other agreed participants, while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange across academia and government.

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The MoU was signed during International Dialogue 2026 at the UPSIFS campus in Lucknow. The three-day summit brings together approximately 1,200 participants from India and abroad, including policymakers, senior administrators, industry leaders, start-ups, members of the Armed Forces, police, judicial officers, prosecutors, cybersecurity and forensic professionals, researchers, faculty and students.

“Building a strong cybersecurity workforce requires more than technical knowledge. Students need opportunities to apply what they learn, develop practical skills and understand how those capabilities translate into real-world careers,” said Arindam Roy, Country Director, South Asia, SANS Institute. “Through our collaboration with UPSIFS, we aim to connect academic learning with practitioner-led cybersecurity expertise, helping students build the skills, confidence and perspective needed to succeed in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.”

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Strengthening cybersecurity skills across academia and government

As digital technologies become increasingly embedded across government, public services and the wider economy, developing cybersecurity capability requires stronger connections between education, practical skills development and professional requirements.

Under the MoU, SANS Institute and UPSIFS may collaborate on cybersecurity education and skills development activities including guest lectures, seminars, webinars, cybersecurity awareness sessions, practical workshops and Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions.

The organisations may also identify opportunities for UPSIFS students, faculty and other agreed participants to access SANS cybersecurity training programs, certifications and related learning opportunities. Specific future initiatives will be subject to mutual written agreement.

The partnership complements UPSIFS’s Law with Labs® model, which integrates law, science and technology. As a flagship institution of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, UPSIFS has facilities spanning Cyber Forensics, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, drones, 3-D printing, forensic DNA, digital diagnostics and advanced forensic instrumentation.

“This MoU with SANS Institute marks a significant step towards building globally benchmarked capabilities in cybersecurity and digital forensics at UPSIFS. By combining SANS Institute’s internationally recognised expertise with UPSIFS’s distinctive ‘Law with Labs’ approach, we aim to equip young professionals, investigators and institutions with advanced technical skills, forensic competence and a strong understanding of legal compliance. This collaboration will contribute meaningfully to a cyber-resilient, trusted and future-ready India”. DR. G.K. Goswami, Director. UPSIFS, Lucknow.

Connecting education with cybersecurity workforce needs

The partnership also supports UPSIFS’s broader objective of bringing policy, industry and academia together around emerging technology and workforce development.

International Dialogue 2026 focuses on areas including AI, cyber forensics, quantum technologies, data protection and legal compliance. Its objectives include strengthening cyber resilience, developing industry-ready talent and creating a continuing Policy–Industry–Academia dialogue.

The SANS Institute and UPSIFS collaboration provides a framework to extend that approach into cybersecurity skills development. By combining UPSIFS’s academic, forensic science and government context with SANS Institute’s practitioner-led cybersecurity expertise, the organisations aim to strengthen the connection between academic learning and the skills required in operational environments.

Over the three-year term of the MOU, SANS Institute and UPSIFS will identify further opportunities for cybersecurity education, awareness, knowledge sharing and workforce readiness.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute is the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, trusted by governments, enterprises, and security professionals worldwide. For over three decades, SANS has set the industry standard for technical excellence, equipping practitioners with the real-world skills needed to defend today’s most complex digital environments. As cybersecurity evolves, SANS continues to lead the way, defining best practices and establishing the global benchmark for AI security and emerging technologies.

For more information, visit: www.sans.org

About Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science

The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), based in Lucknow, is a specialised institution established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to strengthen education, training and research in forensic science and related disciplines.

The institute focuses on developing skilled professionals in areas such as forensic science, cyber forensics, digital forensics and criminal investigation. It plays an important role in building practical capabilities for law enforcement and the wider criminal justice ecosystem, particularly as technology continues to shape modern investigations.

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