Brings India’s design excellence to luxury buyers in the GCC Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Sansaar, from the house of D’Decor Exports, and Bru Textile’s Fabric Library have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce Sansaar’s premium home furnishing fabric collections to the GCC market, with the brand’s Dubai launch marking its first international expansion.

Sansaar is built on the principles of thoughtful design, and timeless aesthetics, with a philosophy rooted in conscious living and careful craftsmanship. Founded by sisters Sanjana and Sarah Arora, the brand reflects a modern, globally informed approach to interiors - combining refined textures, contemporary colour palettes, and understated design sensibilities with the manufacturing expertise and legacy of D’Decor Exports.

Gary Neiman, Director at Bru Textiles, shared the following perspective on the partnership, “At Bru Textiles, Jason and I have always believed that the most powerful businesses are built not just on scale or longevity, but on vision, integrity, and an instinctive understanding of people. In over three decades of working with brands across the world, it is rare to encounter a partnership as authentic and inspiring as Sansaar. The story of two sisters building a brand together, each complementing the other with absolute trust, clarity, and shared purpose is both powerful and deeply moving. Their ability to work in true harmony while remaining sharply attuned to the needs, aspirations, and values of today’s evolving consumer is exceptional. Sansaar represents a new generation of leadership: thoughtful, design-led, culturally aware, and rooted in substance rather than noise. It is this spirit of collaboration, courage, and forward-thinking creativity that resonates strongly with what we stand for at Bru Textiles. Partnering with Sansaar is not just a business collaboration, it is an alignment of values and a shared belief in building something enduring, meaningful, and relevant for the future.” The rollout, completed in early December 2025, follows a B2B-led distribution model, with Sansaar’s fabric collections now being placed across select retail and trade counters in the GCC. The partnership leverages Fabric Library’s strong regional presence and market expertise within the Middle East’s interior and design ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Sarah Arora, Co-founder, Sansaar, comments saying, “We are grateful to Gary and the team at Fabric Library for recognising Sansaar’s potential and giving us the opportunity to enter the GCC market through this partnership. Their deep understanding of the region, strong distribution capabilities, and long-standing relationships make them ideal partners for our international expansion. We share a common commitment to quality, design integrity, and long-term value creation, which makes this collaboration especially meaningful for us.” Adding to that, Sanjana Arora, Co-founder, Sansaar, “Working alongside Fabric Library is a significant milestone for Sansaar as we take our first step beyond India. We are thrilled to be the first Indian home furnishings brand to go global. Legacy is also what we carry forward. The craftsmanship and quality that made D’Decor a trusted name transpires into Sansaar’s entrepreneurial and bold spirit, one that is always reaching for excellence. Lastly, strong family value and business ethics remain at our core.” With this launch, Sansaar takes its first step beyond India, laying the foundation for a phased global expansion through selective markets and strategic distribution partnerships.

About D’Decor Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1999, the brand is the world's largest producer of woven upholstery, curtain fabrics, and embroidered textiles, exporting to 65 countries. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities delivering over 100,000 meters daily, D'Decor brings innovation, style, and superior international quality to homes worldwide. Pioneering industry firsts like water-repellent and flame-retardant fabrics, the brand combines cutting-edge technology and design excellence to redefine home furnishings.

To know more about the brands, please visit D'Decor: Website | Instagram Sansaar: Website | Instagram (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

