Sanskriti University Awards Degrees to 4,141 Students at 7th Convocation Ceremony; 259 Students Recognised with Academic Medals

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Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 28: Karnataka Governor Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot Ji graces the ceremony in Mathura; 49 research scholars receive Ph.D. degrees as students across disciplines celebrate academic excellence.

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Sanskriti University, Mathura, celebrated academic excellence, research achievements and student success at its 7th Convocation Ceremony 2026, awarding degrees to 4,141 students from the graduating batches of 2025 and 2026. The ceremony was graced by Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot Ji, Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka, as the Chief Guest and presided over by Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University.

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The convocation marked an important milestone for graduates transitioning towards professional careers, entrepreneurship, advanced studies and research. A total of 49 research scholars were awarded Ph.D. degrees , recognising their academic dedication and contribution to research. The ceremony also celebrated meritorious students who secured first, second and third positions in their respective programmes.

259 Students Recognised with Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals

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Academic excellence was a key highlight of the Sanskriti University 7th Convocation. The combined medal-winner lists for the 2024–25 and 2025–26 academic sessions record 259 medal winners , comprising 91 Gold Medal winners for first position, 91 Silver Medal winners for second position and 77 Bronze Medal winners for third position .

The awardees represent a broad range of academic disciplines, including engineering and technology, management, commerce, healthcare, pharmacy, agriculture, education, law, rehabilitation, sciences and hospitality. Their achievements reflect academic commitment, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence across diverse fields of study.

Gold Medal Winners: Celebrating First-Position Achievers

A total of 91 students were recognised with Gold Medals for securing first position in their respective programmes. The awardees included Frederick Mahama, Archana Kumari, Hawa Abdallah Ally, Shagun Saini, Riya Jain, Riya Kumari, Varsha Chaudhary, Prapti Jain, Muskan Tiwari, Ritu Ananya Kashyap, Bhumika Sharma, Umesh, Pawan Kumar, Naveen Kumar Verma, Sameeksha Sharma, Sumit, Hari Om Sharma, Aditi Sinha, Sadhana Singh, Sanjana Chaudhary and Doni Rimo, among others.

The Gold Medal recipients represented a wide spectrum of academic programmes, demonstrating excellence across professional, technical, scientific and multidisciplinary education.

Silver Medal Winners: Recognising Academic Excellence

A total of 91 students received Silver Medals for securing second position in their respective programmes. The awardees included Ruchi, Nomusa Sibanda, Vinit Kumar, Pushpa Gupta, Mukesh Gupta, Anjali, Vandana Sharma, Anushka Bhardwaj, Mohini Kushwah, Mohit Singh, Tamanna, Pooja Singh, Manpal Singh, Gaurav Jha, Rashmi, Dileep Sharma, Disha Purohit, Abhishek Beniwal, Kashish Gupta and Golden Kumari, among others.

Their achievements highlight the dedication and consistent academic performance of students across the university’s diverse programmes.

Bronze Medal Winners: Honouring Third-Position Achievers

A total of 77 students were honoured with Bronze Medals for securing third position in their respective programmes. The awardees included Sirijana Joshi, Govind Goyal, Nisha Gupta, Km Tabassum, Shweta Tiwari, Digamber, Nisha Tiwari, Riteka, Khushi Sharma, Tanish Kumar, Vikash Pandey, Brajesh Pandey, Kushal Pal, Srijan Sakshi, Pooja Khandelwal, Anant Kumar Vatsa, Bhoomika Agrawal, Kumkum Sharma and Tanu Kumari, among others.

The Bronze Medal recipients represented a range of disciplines and programmes, reflecting the importance of sustained effort, academic discipline and commitment to learning.

Governor Encourages Graduates to Become Opportunity Creators

Addressing the graduating students, Chief Guest Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot Ji, Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka , congratulated the graduates and acknowledged the contributions of their parents, teachers and mentors in shaping their educational journeys.

He encouraged young people to move beyond a conventional job-seeking mindset and focus on entrepreneurship, innovation and creating opportunities. His message highlighted

self-reliance, perseverance and the role of young professionals in contributing to India’s economic development.

The address offered an important message to graduates entering a changing professional environment: education can serve as a foundation not only for employment but also for innovation, enterprise and meaningful contributions to society.

49 Ph.D. Scholars Recognised for Research Achievement

The awarding of doctoral degrees to 49 research scholars was another significant highlight of the Sanskriti University convocation. The milestone recognised scholars who pursued advanced academic study and research.

The inclusion of doctoral graduates alongside undergraduate and postgraduate degree recipients reflected the university’s multidisciplinary academic environment and the importance of research-led learning. The occasion celebrated the dedication required to pursue advanced scholarship and encouraged graduates to continue exploring new ideas and professional possibilities.

Sanskriti University, Mathura: Celebrating Learning and Future Readiness

The 7th Convocation Ceremony brought together graduating students, their families, faculty members and university leadership to celebrate academic milestones and recognise student achievement. From degree recipients and doctoral scholars to 259 Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal winners , the ceremony reflected the commitment and perseverance behind academic success.

As the graduates move towards careers, entrepreneurship, further education and research, Sanskriti University extended its congratulations and best wishes to all students. The university encouraged them to carry forward the values of integrity, continuous learning, innovation and responsibility as they contribute to their chosen professions and communities.

About Sanskriti University

Sanskriti University is a multidisciplinary university located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, offering programmes across diverse academic fields. The university focuses on academic development, industry engagement, research, innovation and skill-oriented learning to help students prepare for evolving professional opportunities and contribute meaningfully to society.

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