VMPL

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15: Sanskriti University, a NAAC Accredited University, recognized as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University and rapidly advancing as India's AI-Driven Native University, has secured remarkable positions in the prestigious Business Today B-School Rankings 2026, further strengthening its reputation as one of India's emerging centres of excellence in management education.

Advertisement

Reinforcing Excellence in Industry-Oriented, Innovation-Driven and Future-Ready Management Education

Advertisement

The latest rankings reﬂect the University's commitment to delivering an educational experience that combines academic rigor, industry immersion, innovation, entrepreneurship, research excellence, and technology-enabled learning.

In the rankings announced by Business Today, Sanskriti University achieved the following distinctions:

Advertisement

- Rank 1 in Uttar Pradesh among Emerging B-Schools (Government & Private)

- Rank 5 in North India among Emerging B-Schools (Private)

- Rank 8 in North India among Emerging B-Schools (Government & Private)

- Rank 15 in India among Emerging B-Schools (Private)

- Rank 22 in India among Emerging B-Schools (Government & Private)

These rankings reaﬃrm Sanskriti University's growing inﬂuence in shaping future business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and professionals equipped to thrive in an increasingly dynamic global economy.

Redeﬁning Management Education for the New Economy

As businesses worldwide undergo transformation driven by Artiﬁcial Intelligence, automation, digital technologies, sustainability, and evolving consumer behaviour, management education must evolve accordingly.

At Sanskriti University, the School of Management has adopted a forward-looking approach that integrates classroom learning with real-world business exposure, live projects, corporate mentorship, entrepreneurial development, industry certiﬁcations, and experiential learning opportunities.

The University's management programs are designed to equip students with not only functional business knowledge but also strategic thinking, leadership capabilities, digital ﬂuency, problem-solving skills, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

This industry-integrated model has enabled Sanskriti University to emerge as a preferred destination for students aspiring to build successful careers in management, business leadership, consulting, entrepreneurship, and emerging business domains.

Building India's AI-Ready Business Leaders

In an era where Artiﬁcial Intelligence is transforming industries and redeﬁning

workplace expectations, Sanskriti University has taken signiﬁcant steps towards creating an AI-native learning ecosystem.

By embedding technology, analytics, innovation, and future skills into its academic framework, the University is preparing students for leadership roles in a technology-driven economy.

The institution's vision extends beyond conventional education—focusing on creating graduates who can adapt, innovate, and lead in an environment shaped by rapid technological disruption and global competitiveness.

A Foundation Built on Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Sanskriti University's remarkable growth has been driven by its unwavering commitment to research excellence, innovation, intellectual property creation, and entrepreneurship development. Over the years, the University has established itself as one of India's emerging innovation-led institutions, creating a vibrant ecosystem that encourages students and faculty to transform ideas into impactful solutions. With more than 3,058 patents ﬁled, over 2,200 research publications, 120+ startups nurtured, 54+ startups funded, and ₹4.71 crore in DST-supported grants and innovation initiatives, the University continues to strengthen its position as a hub of research, innovation, and enterprise. Supported by a government-recognized innovation and incubation ecosystem, Sanskriti University provides aspiring entrepreneurs with access to mentorship, startup acceleration, funding opportunities, investor networks, industry

collaborations, and business development support, enabling them to convert innovative concepts into scalable and sustainable ventures that create real-world impact.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University, said:

"The future of management education lies at the intersection of academic excellence, industry relevance, innovation, and technology. These rankings reﬂect our unavering commitment to creating an ecosystem Where students learn not only ho businesses operate, but also ho industries evolve, innovations emerge, and leaders are shaped. At Sanskriti University, We are focused on nurturing professionals Who can think critically, lead responsibly, embrace technology, and contribute meaningfully to society and the economy. This recognition motivates us to continue setting higher benchmarks in higher education."

Shaping Future Leaders, Innovators and Entrepreneurs

The Business Today B-School Rankings 2026 serve as another important milestone in Sanskriti University's journey toward becoming a globally respected institution known for academic excellence, industry integration, research leadership, innovation,

entrepreneurship, and future-focused education.

As India progresses towards becoming a global innovation and knowledge powerhouse, Sanskriti University remains committed to empowering learners with the knowledge, skills, values, and opportunities needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)