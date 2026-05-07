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New Delhi [India], May 7: Sanskriti University, recognized as a NAAC accredited institution and India's leading industry-oriented university and the best university in Mathura, hosted a powerful session on Governance & Leadership during the Business & Leadership Conclave 2.0, telecast on Republic Bharat. The session provided a deep dive into the evolving nature of leadership in governance and its role in shaping a progressive, inclusive, and sustainable nation.

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Insights from Administrative Leadership Excellence

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The session featured Shri Mukesh Meshram Ji, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Government of Uttar Pradesh, who brought decades of administrative experience and policy insight to the discussion.

Sharing his perspective, Shri Meshram stated, "Governance today is not just about administration; it is about creating systems that are transparent, accountable, and responsive to the needs of citizens. Leadership must be rooted in service and guided by long-term vision."

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Leadership Beyond Authority: Ethics, Accountability, and Vision

The session emphasized that modern leadership is defined not by authority but by integrity, responsibility, and impact. Shri Meshram highlighted that effective leaders must be able to navigate complexity, make informed decisions, and maintain ethical standards in challenging situations.

He further added, "In governance, every decision affects lives. Therefore, leadership must be driven by empathy, accountability, and a commitment to public welfare."

Preparing Students for Leadership Roles Across Sectors

The interaction provided students with valuable insights into real-world governance challenges, encouraging them to develop leadership skills that are applicable across sectors. The discussion reinforced that leadership is equally important in public administration, corporate environments, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Sanskriti University's Vision for Leadership Development

Sanskriti University continues to focus on nurturing leaders who can contribute meaningfully to society. Through such initiatives, the university provides students with opportunities to interact with policymakers and gain practical insights into leadership and governance.

As a NAAC accredited, industry-oriented institution and the best university in Mathura, Sanskriti University remains committed to developing leaders who can drive positive change and contribute to national progress.

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