Sanskriti University Secures All India Rank 6 in Patent Filings, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Research & Innovation

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27: Sanskriti University, Mathura, NAAC Accredited and recognized as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University, has achieved a landmark national milestone by securing All India Rank 6 in Patent Filings, as per the IPR Report by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

With an impressive 3058+ patents filed till date, the university continues to redefine excellence in research, innovation, and intellectual property creation, emerging as one of the most dynamic research universities in North India.

Vision that Builds Futures - Leadership at the Helm

This achievement reflects the visionary leadership of Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor, Sanskriti University, who has steered the institution towards becoming a knowledge-creation university.

"At Sanskriti University, we believe education must lead to innovation and impact. Our growing patent portfolio reflects our commitment to building a research ecosystem that contributes to national development and global competitiveness," said Dr. Sachin Gupta.

From Ideas to Intellectual Assets - 3058+ Patents and Growing

With 3058+ patent filings, Sanskriti University has built one of the strongest IPR cultures among Indian universities, transforming research across engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, healthcare, AI, data science, renewable energy, management, law, and applied sciences into patent-backed innovations.

Research is the New Classroom - Learning Beyond Books

Students at Sanskriti University engage in live research, interdisciplinary labs, publications, prototypes, and patents, ensuring they graduate with discoveries, designs, and industry-relevant outcomes.

Incubate. Innovate. Impact. - A Startup Launchpad for New India

Through its Incubation & Innovation Centre, aligned with Startup India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the university empowers students to become job creators, offering mentoring, infrastructure, funding connect, and patent commercialization support.

NEP 2020 in Action - Education for a Future-Ready India

Aligned with NEP 2020, Sanskriti University promotes multidisciplinary learning, experiential education, research from UG level, and innovation & entrepreneurship as core academic pillars.

Industry as a Partner - The DNA of India's Leading Industry-Oriented University

True to its identity as India's Leading Industry-Oriented University, Sanskriti University integrates industry into education through industry-designed curriculum, live corporate projects, internships, joint research, and skill certifications -- ensuring graduates are industry-ready and innovation-ready.

A University with a National Mission - About Sanskriti University, Mathura

Located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Sanskriti University is a NAAC Accredited multidisciplinary university offering UG, PG, and Ph.D. programs, known for world-class infrastructure, expert faculty, industry linkages, and a thriving research ecosystem.

Milestones that Matter - At a Glance

* All India Rank 6 in Patent Filings

* 3058+ patents filed

* NAAC Accredited University

* Research & innovation-led ecosystem

* Strong incubation & startup centre

* NEP 2020 aligned education model

* India's Leading Industry-Oriented University

* Leadership of Dr. Sachin Gupta, Chancellor

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)