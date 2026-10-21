Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj’s ‘Annapurna’ and ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao’ Initiatives: Driving a Socio-Economic Revolution in Rural India

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 21: Across rural India, smallholder farmers and wage laborers face climate disruptions, rising agricultural costs, and rigid social expenditure. Floods, droughts, and medical emergencies often push marginal families into crippling debt. Responding to these challenges, Jagatguru Sant Rampal Ji Maharaj launched a humanitarian mission guided by the resolution: “India will become a golden sparrow only when farmers and laborers are saved.” Under the Annapurna Muhim-“Food, clothing, education, medical care, and housing provided to every needy person by God Kabir”, the mission works towards it through 13 foundational objectives.

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Free Permanent Housing and Guaranteed Dry Rations for Vulnerable Families, offered by sant rampalji maharaj. The campaign constructs permanent pucca houses free of charge for marginalized families and supplies monthly dry ration kits to prevent hunger. Lakhs of ration kits have been distributed, and thousands of houses have been built.

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Livestock Protection, Clean Drinking Water and Fodder Distribution initiatives: Measures protect livestock during heat, drought, and seasonal distress. Clean drinking water, nutritious fodder, and waterproof shelters are provided to village gaushalas. Lakhs of quintals of fodder have been distributed across hundreds of gaushalas.

Direct Disaster Relief and Flood Mitigation for Farmers and Laborers – During floods across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, volunteers provide drainage pipes and electric de-watering pumps to clear submerged fields. Aid has reportedly reached around 1,000 flood-affected villages over the past 1.5 years. Also, Supplying Clean Drinking Water to Water-Scarce Rural Belts is part of this initiative. Also, it is helping reduce waterborne diseases and easing the burden on women who travel long distances to fetch water.

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Free Quality Education and Comprehensive Medical Care for Underprivileged Children – Educational expenses, including fees, books, bags, and uniforms, are covered for underprivileged children. Free consultations, medicines, and medical treatment are also provided to needy individuals. Thousands of poor students receive educational assistance.

Free Certified Seeds, Fertilizers, and Pesticides for Smallholders – Farmers cultivating up to 2.5 acres themselves receive certified seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides free of charge following physical land verification. Building an Addiction-Free Society – De-addiction campaigns encourage people to renounce alcohol, tobacco, bidis, and narcotics, helping restore family savings, health, and social harmony.

Eradicating the Dowry System via 17-Minute ‘Ramaini’ Marriages – Simple 17-minute Ramaini marriages take place without dowry, processions, lavish feasts, or commercial transactions, protecting farming families from wedding-related debt. Environmental Conservation, Afforestation, and Swachh Bharat Drives – Volunteers conduct tree plantation and cleanliness campaigns across public spaces, pilgrim sites, roads, and villages.

Mobilizing Blood Donation and Promoting Posthumous Body Donation – Followers participate in blood donation camps and awareness drives promoting posthumous body donation for medical education and research. Re-Establishing the Eternal Universal Truth (Adi Sanatan Dharma)– Through comparative study of religious scriptures, the mission seeks to dispel superstition and hypocrisy and promote devotion to one Supreme God.

Rooting Out Caste-Based Discrimination and Untouchability – Promoting the principle “Living beings are our caste; humanity is our sole religion,” the campaign encourages equality and shared participation across social backgrounds. Establishing a Golden Era Paradigm to Transform Earth into Heaven– The mission promotes truth, compassion, goodwill, and selfless service to build a peaceful, self-reliant, and dignified society.

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