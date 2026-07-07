Santrampur Doctor Sets Remarkable Record: 26 Babies Delivered in 24 Hours at Surekhaba Hospital

PNN

Advertisement

Santrampur [Mahisagar], June 7: At a time when Caesarean deliveries are becoming increasingly common, Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja, Founder of Surekhaba Hospital in Santrampur, Mahisagar, has set a remarkable example by promoting safe and natural childbirth.

Advertisement

In a major medical achievement, Dr. Joja and his team successfully delivered 26 babies within a 24-hour period, from 12:00 AM on 5 April 2026 to 12:00 AM on 6 April 2026. The newborns included 12 boys and 14 girls.

Advertisement

Out of these 26 deliveries, the hospital team successfully conducted 24 full-term normal vaginal deliveries and only 2 Caesarean Sections. The deliveries also included 3 painless normal vaginal deliveries and 2 successful VBACs -- Vaginal Births After Caesarean.

Recognised by World Records India

Advertisement

This extraordinary achievement was officially recognised by World Records India on 1 June 2026 under the record title "Maximum Babies Delivered in 24 Hours."

The recognition highlights not only the number of babies delivered in a single day, but also the hospital's commitment to encouraging safe, natural and medically supervised childbirth.

Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja has so far conducted 13,742 successful deliveries, including 11,569 normal deliveries, 2,163 Caesarean deliveries and 1,056 VBAC deliveries. Despite handling such a large number of cases, the Caesarean rate at the hospital remains only 15.74%.

Surekhaba Hospital has played an important role in providing maternity care to women from rural, tribal and economically weaker communities. For many families in and around Santrampur, the hospital has become a trusted centre for safe delivery and maternal care.

Medical experts say that every delivery decision must be taken according to the condition of the mother and child. However, with experienced doctors, proper monitoring and timely medical support, normal delivery can be safely encouraged in many cases.

Dr. Ranjitsinh Joja's work is being seen not just as a medical success, but as an inspiring example of service, humanity and commitment to safe motherhood.

Learn more here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1715584396436431

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)