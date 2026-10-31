Sanya and Maldives Sign Agreements to Deepen Trade and Investment Ties

Two-day mission advances partnerships in yacht services, fisheries, and aquaculture, turning overseas outreach into commercial opportunities

SANYA, China, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanya has secured new agreements to advance trade and investment ties with the Maldives following a two-day mission focused on the blue economy, yacht services, fisheries, and aquaculture. A delegation representing the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Sanya Central Business District Administration, the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau, and the Sanya Tourism Development Bureau visited the Maldives from October 27 to 28, 2026. Drawing on the favorable policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP), the delegation met with local government and business leaders to build commercial partnerships and identify projects for joint development.

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The mission followed a visit to Sanya by a Maldivian trade delegation in August and explored how the two economies could turn their complementary industry strengths into business opportunities. On October 27, the Sanya delegation visited Alshaali Marine and Gulf Craft Maldives to discuss trade in yacht components, maintenance and refurbishment, new yacht sales, and duty-free imports — with the goal of establishing a yacht manufacturing and maintenance facility in Sanya. The delegation also met with the Maldives Ministry of Fisheries, Agriculture and Ocean Resources to strengthen links between fishing ports and develop trade routes for tuna, skipjack, and other seafood to be processed in Sanya for export to global markets. Further discussions covered aviation and tourism, tropical fruit and vegetable trade, and green energy.

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On October 28, the China-Maldives Investment Cooperation Forum took place in Malé. The Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau delivered a keynote presentation on blue economy partnerships, highlighting how the Hainan FTP's policy advantages and Sanya's industrial base can support new commercial links across the Indian Ocean. At the forum, the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on trade and economic cooperation with the Maldives Ministry of Economic Development, Transport and Trade. The MOU sets out a framework for long-term collaboration in trade and investment promotion, fisheries and aquaculture, the blue economy, and business matchmaking, with a focus on encouraging investment in both directions.

On the same day, the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau and the Sanya Central Business District Administration signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Mariculture Maldives. The partners will collaborate on breeding tropical aquaculture species, develop large-scale marine farming, and open two-way trade channels for fresh seafood. The Maldivian company plans to establish operations in Sanya, using the FTP's favorable policies to expand into the Asia-Pacific market. The delegation also held face-to-face meetings with Island Aviation Services Ltd, which operates the national airline Maldivian, and with Leo Trading to explore further business opportunities.

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"Our overseas outreach must deliver real results. It is not enough to reach consensus — we must turn agreements into concrete trade flows and industrial investment," said Tong Liyan, head of the Sanya delegation and Party Secretary of the Sanya Investment Promotion Bureau. She added that Sanya will provide comprehensive support for businesses entering each other's markets, helping local companies expand into Maldivian tourism and fisheries markets and inviting Maldivian businesses to see Sanya's industrial parks, ports, and business environment firsthand. The aim is to turn that interest into new investment and help Maldivian companies establish operations in the city.

Drawing on its distinctive coastal assets and the international reach of the Hainan FTP, Sanya continues to expand its trade and investment ties with Indian Ocean island nations. By connecting marine industries, opening trade routes, and supporting businesses in both markets, the city aims to turn the two economies' maritime strengths into commercial success — making the ocean a bridge to new markets and mutual growth.

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