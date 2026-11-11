Sanya hosts side event of the 7th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance

Report on Southeast Asian Youth Perceptions of Maritime Issues released

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A side event of the 7th Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance was held at China Media Group (CMG) Sanya Studio on November 8. More than 10 Chinese and international participants discussed how to put into practice the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement), and how to communicate ideas about ocean conservation to audiences worldwide.

Experts at the event described the BBNJ Agreement, which entered into force in January this year, as a landmark victory for multilateralism in global ocean governance. They said it charts a course for all parties to work together to protect marine biodiversity.

Jiao Nianzhi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, described marine biodiversity as a toolbox for humanity, saying that protecting it means safeguarding humanity's future. Aileen Tan, chairperson of the Sub-Commission for the Western Pacific of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, said the BBNJ Agreement gives the ocean "breathing space" and stressed the need for scientists from different countries to work together on ocean conservation. She cited Malaysia-China cooperation in marine scientific research as a good example and expressed hope that China would play a greater leadership role. Ronán Long, director of the WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute at the World Maritime University in Sweden, said China's strong data capabilities could help accelerate the implementation of the Agreement's provisions on sharing non-monetary benefits arising from marine genetic resources.

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Participants also highlighted China's efforts and achievements in promoting maritime cooperation and advancing marine ecological restoration, among other areas. The side event was jointly hosted by CMG's Chinese Language Programming Center, the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance, the National Institute for South China Sea Studies and other organizations.

During the symposium, CMG's Chinese Language Programming Center and CMG Institute jointly released the Report on Southeast Asian Youth Perceptions of Maritime Issues. The report presents the concerns and expectations of young people in Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, regarding ocean-related issues.

The report finds that Southeast Asian youth have a positive outlook on maritime cooperation with China. Nearly 80 percent of respondents are willing to take part in China-ASEAN youth exchanges on ocean-related issues. The report also notes that Southeast Asian youth are concerned about broader issues of ocean governance and look to China to shoulder greater responsibilities and play a larger role in global ocean governance.

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