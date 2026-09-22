SAP Labs India and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Strengthen Alliance to Bring SAP Learning Into Academic Curriculum

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: SAP Labs India and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) are strengthening their education alliance through a joint initiative to integrate SAP Learning into GSV’s curriculum for the 2026-27 academic year. The initiative will introduce SAP Learning content and hands-on learning experiences for students across GSV’s BTech and MBA programmes through a combination of core and elective courses, helping equip students with industry-relevant enterprise technology and AI skills for the evolving transportation and logistics sectors.

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The initiative maps 17 comprehensive SAP Learning journeys across key enterprise and supply chain technology domains, including SAP Business AI, SAP Build, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business AI Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud, Digital Manufacturing, Sustainability Footprint Management, among others. The programme is available to actively enrolled GSV students, who receive individual access to the SAP Learning Hub Student Edition and can earn Digital Badges linked to their SAP Universal ID upon completing each Learning Journey. As part of the collaboration, students also receive two attempts at official SAP Certification exams, providing an opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials alongside their academic learning.

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To strengthen classroom instruction and student mentorship, GSV faculty members have been onboarded to the SAP Learning Lecturer Zone, enabling them to build firsthand familiarity with the learning content and support SAP-focused learning and engagement on campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India and President, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, said: “At SAP, we believe India’s economic growth is intrinsically linked to building a world-class, digitally skilled workforce. As India’s transport and logistics sectors undergo rapid transformation, equipping young engineers and business leaders with the right skills in Business AI, Data and Cloud will be critical to building the talent needed for the future. Our collaboration with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya brings industry-relevant technology and skills into the academic journey, giving students the opportunity to learn, innovate and apply their knowledge to real-world challenges. By providing zero-cost access to SAP Learning Journeys and live cloud systems, we are empowering the next generation of engineers and business leaders to drive innovation and build more resilient, sustainable and intelligent supply chains.”

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Professor (Dr) Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, said: "Being an Industry-driven and Innovation-led university, GSV emphasizes that our students need more than an understanding of how transport and logistics work. They also need to understand the technologies that are reshaping these sectors. By bringing SAP into the core curriculum from the first semester, we are giving students the opportunity to learn these technologies as part of their regular academic journey and apply that learning through hands-on experience. Access to live SAP systems and certification will further help them build the skills they need to take on emerging roles and contribute to the transformation of the sector."

As part of the collaboration, SAP Labs India and GSV jointly hosted the first edition of SAP Experience Day at the GSV campus in Vadodara, Gujarat. The day-long engagement featured technical workshops on SAP Business Data Cloud and sessions on Autonomous Enterprise and SAP Business AI, giving students an opportunity to explore how emerging technologies are transforming enterprise operations. The event also featured an interactive student innovation pitching challenge.

As of September 2026, 57 institutions across the country are active members of the SAP University Alliances program, spanning engineering colleges, business schools and universities across Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar.

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