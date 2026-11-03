Sapna Choudhary as throne leader in Aakash Sharma’s ‘Karma Da Khel’

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 3: Reality shows are in vogue but they’ve lost the realness, often leading to a discouragement amongst the audiences to watch them. But, revolutionising this space, casting maestro Aakash Sharma has promised to bring a ‘real’ reality show. With his upcoming show, ‘Karma Da Khel.’ This is going to be North India’s biggest reality show. It will be airing on KableOne. Being a unique and one of its kind show, we’ve learnt that Bigg Boss fame Sapna Choudhary too would be seen on this show.

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Confirming her participation in Karma Da Khel, Sapna said, “Yes, absolutely! I’m so excited to be a part of Karma Da Khel. As the 'Throne Leader,' you’ll get to see a whole new side of me. As for what else will unfold in the show—well, you’ll just have to watch to find out! I can promise you one thing: there will be no shortage of entertainment, fun, and full-on drama!”

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Speaking about the promo and the show, Aakash expressed, “Such a concept has never ever been seen on television before. It is completely a new idea, and we’ve made sure of giving it precise detailing to justify it. When I say 47 contestants, don’t worry, we’re not going to make it look crowded. Each episode will only end up with an entertaining quotient. The show will eventually revolutionise the reality space, turning it towards realness, exactly what the audience wants today. And we’re so happy to have Sapna as one of our throne leaders.”

The concept of this show is a unique one, making it catch eyeballs. Karma Da Khel, as the name suggests, will have 4 yuga rooms, 2 dimensions, 1 gate of fate, and a star host. With 47 contestants spread over the season, this show will witness 36 celebrities and 11 commoners spread over the season.

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