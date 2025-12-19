Sapphire International School Hosts SPHERE 2.0

Noida: Sapphire International School hosted its Annual Innovation Showcase, SPHERE 2.0: Dream. Design. Do., on 13 December 2025, celebrating student creativity, innovation, and experiential learning. The event featured 42 student-curated exhibits spanning academics, technology, entrepreneurship, wellness, and art-integrated learning. Through platforms such as Techpreneurs and Startup Studio, students presented socially relevant innovations including Smart Car Parking Systems, LactoCheck, Smart Water Irrigation Solutions, and student ventures like Happy Tails – Pet Biscuits and LitBites – Edible Candles.

The programme was graced by Chief Guest Mrs Lata Vaidyanathan, eminent educationist and Former Principal of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, along with Chairperson Mr Jeevan Kumar Jain, Madam Chairperson Ms Renu Jain, Head of School Mr Saurabh Sehgal, and Vice Principal Mrs Divya Kapoor. The addresses highlighted the importance of purposeful learning and nurturing independent, reflective learners.

Cultural performances, the release of the Annual School Report, unveiling of the Time Capsule to be opened in Year 2040, and felicitation of the Chief Guest marked key highlights, reaffirming the school’s commitment to holistic education.

About Sapphire International School: Sapphire International School began its journey in 2003 with the establishment of its first Early Years campus in Anand Vihar, Delhi, founded on the belief that every child has inherent leadership potential. The school expanded with a K–12 campus in Sector 70, Noida in 2010, followed by another K–12 campus in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad in 2016. Today, Sapphire International School is a premier co-educational institution dedicated to nurturing future-ready global citizens.

Affiliated with CBSE and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the school offers a holistic and progressive learning environment supported by a passionate faculty, engaged parents, and collaborative communities. Guided by our “No Child Left Behind” philosophy, we ensure personalized support and opportunities for every learner.

Our motto, “Every Child is a Leader,” reflects our commitment to academic excellence, strong values, and holistic development, preparing students to thrive in a dynamic global world.

