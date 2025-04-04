SAR Televenture Board Approves Share Swap Deal for Acquisition of Majority Stake in Tikona Infinet for Rs. 578 Crore

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: SAR Televenture Limited, a leading network infrastructure company listed on NSE, has announced that its Board has approved the share swap for acquisition of a majority stake in Tikona Infinet Limited, a prominent internet service provider, for a total consideration of Rs. 578 crore. The acquisition has been structured as a share swap, with Tikona's shareholders receiving shares in SAR Televenture as part of the share purchase agreement.

This acquisition marks a strategic milestone for SAR Televenture as it gains a strong foothold in the enterprise broadband segment leading to it becoming 3rd largest player in the enterprise Broadband segment.

Tikona possesses all India Unified License (ISP, Category-A) and National Long Distance (NLD) license. Tikona offers a wide range of telecom services, including Broadband, Lease Line ,Virtual private networks (VPNs)and other value-added services.

Tikona has marquee customer base across diverse industries with presence in Top 25+ cities positioned for high growth in enterprise connectivity, managed services etc. With the acquisition, SAR Televenture strengthens its capabilities to provide seamless, high-speed connectivity solutions across the country. The integration of Tikona's expertise in enterprise data services aligns perfectly with SAR Televenture's vision for sustained growth and excellence.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rahul Sahdev, Managing Director, SAR Televenture, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Tikona Infinet family to SAR Televenture. This acquisition allows us to expand our service portfolio and provide customers with a wider range of services, including high-speed broadband, fibre-optic connectivity, and advanced 4G and 5G network solutions. By leveraging our combined expertise, we aim to redefine connectivity standards and deliver innovative services to businesses and individuals across India."

With this transaction, SAR Televenture cements its position as an integrated telecom services provider, offering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including commissioning of 4G / 5G Towers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH) services, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Enterprise Network solutions and Retail Broadband services.

SAR Televenture Limited is a leading network infrastructure company listed on the SME platform of NSE. The company specializes in providing end-to-end telecom solutions, including Internet Service Provider (ISP) services, Infrastructure Provider (IP1) services, broadband, and enterprise connectivity solutions.

With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centric services, SAR Televenture is committed to enhancing digital infrastructure and expanding connectivity across India. The company's expertise spans high-speed internet, fibre-optic networks, and enterprise-grade solutions, catering to a diverse clientele across industries such as banking, IT, healthcare, and retail.

