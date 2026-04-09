Saransh Trehan on Why Gurugram Homebuyers Are Pivoting to Low-Rise Luxury Floors

VMPL

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New Delhi [India], April 9: The definition of luxury housing in Gurugram is undergoing a structural shift. Increasingly, homebuyers are moving away from high-rise apartments toward low-rise luxury floors, driven by evolving lifestyle preferences and a greater emphasis on space, privacy, and design flexibility.

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A key factor underpinning this transition is the growing demand for larger, more adaptable living spaces. Post-pandemic, homes are expected to serve multiple functions--ranging from workspaces to wellness zones--making expansive layouts a necessity rather than a premium feature. Low-rise floors, with their larger floor plates and efficient planning, offer this flexibility more effectively than conventional high-rise formats.

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Design sensibilities are also influencing buyer behaviour. Today's consumers are more design-conscious and seek greater control over their living environments. Low-rise developments allow for higher levels of customization, enabling homeowners to tailor interiors, incorporate premium materials, and integrate smart technologies--features that are often constrained in standardised high-rise units.

Privacy and lower density are additional drivers. With fewer units per building, low-rise formats provide quieter surroundings and a more exclusive living experience. This has become particularly relevant for end-users seeking a balance between community living and personal space.

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At the micro-market level, Sector 70A along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is emerging as a notable growth pocket within this segment. The area benefits from improving connectivity and planned infrastructure, while also reflecting a shift toward greener, more sustainable residential planning. Low-rise developments here are characterised by extensive open spaces and curated landscaping, including plantation of species such as neem and night-blooming jasmine, which are associated with air purification and broader health benefits. This focus on environmental quality aligns with rising buyer preference for wellness-oriented living environments.

Gurugram's broader real estate ecosystem continues to support this shift. With established infrastructure, proximity to key business districts, and the emergence of new residential corridors, the city remains a focal point for premium housing demand. Developers are increasingly aligning their offerings with these changing preferences, leading to a steady expansion of the low-rise luxury segment.

The trend indicates a deeper recalibration in how luxury is perceived. Buyers are prioritising space, independence, and long-term liveability over vertical scale and density. In this context, low-rise luxury floors are well positioned to capture sustained demand, particularly among end-users seeking a more balanced and personalised living experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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