DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flags off L&amp;T-made electrolysers for Kandla port

Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flags off L&T-made electrolysers for Kandla port

In a step towards energy transition and achieving the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday virtually flagged off the Electrolysers manufactured by L&amp;T under 'Make-in-India' for a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant being set up at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): In a step towards energy transition and achieving the objectives of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday virtually flagged off the Electrolysers manufactured by L&T under "Make-in-India" for a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant being set up at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla.

In line with the decision to develop Kandla Port as a Green Hydrogen Hub, DPA Kandla initiated action in December 2024 for setting up an operated 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant (to be subsequently scaled up to 10 MW capacity), marking a pioneering effort towards sustainable energy adoption in India's maritime sector.

The primary objective of this plant is to provide engineers and technicians with crucial exposure to the production, storage and handling ecosystem of Green Hydrogen.

Advertisement

Recognizing L&T as a proven leader in the Green Hydrogen space, having already established a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Hazira (inaugurated by the Prime Minister over a year ago, DPA entrusted the manufacturing of these electrolysers to L&T.

L&T successfully manufactured these 1 MW electrolysers in a record time of just three months.

Advertisement

Electrolysers are the most crucial component of any Green Hydrogen plant, playing a pivotal role in hydrogen generation.

With the site work already completed at Kandla, these electrolysers will soon be assembled on-site to kickstart operations.

The Green Hydrogen Plant is targeted to be fully operational by July 2025. Its estimated production capacity is 18 kg of Green Hydrogen per hour, translating to approximately 80-90 tonnes per year.

This will make DPA Kandla the first port in the country to have set up an operational Green Hydrogen plant within the port limits, using indigenous Electrolysers.

The facility's Green Hydrogen will be utilized to generate clean energy through Fuel Cells, paving the way for self-sustaining and eco-friendly power solutions at the port.

Additionally, DPA has ambitious plans to integrate Green Ammonia production by incorporating the necessary modules into the plant. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper