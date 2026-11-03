SARC and DataSurity partner with Goa government to drive DPDP compliance; Ranu Gupta leads major data protection initiative

VMPL

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 3: In a significant step towards strengthening digital governance and citizen data protection, DataSurity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Goa to help state government departments, public sector enterprises and institutions prepare for compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

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Ranu Gupta, CEO of SARC Global and DataSurity, signed the MoU on October 31 during the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026, marking an important milestone in Goa's efforts to build a secure, transparent and digitally responsible governance ecosystem.

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Under the partnership, DataSurity will provide comprehensive consulting, advisory and implementation support, along with access to its India-built DPDP compliance platform. The initiative will enable government departments to identify and map personal data, manage citizen consent, respond to data access and erasure requests, and monitor compliance through an integrated system.

Speaking on the initiative, Ranu Gupta said, "Goa has set a clear goal to become India's AI State. That goal rests on trust, and trust starts with how citizens' data is handled. With this MoU, every state department and PSU can follow the DPDP Act on one Indian platform, with SARC's advisors beside them from day one."

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The partnership assumes particular significance as the main obligations under the DPDP Rules are scheduled to come into force in May 2027, giving Goa an opportunity to establish an early compliance framework that could serve as a model for other states.

SARC's Strategic Role at Vibrant Goa Summit

SARC, the Curation Partner of the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026, played a significant role in shaping the summit's technology agenda, with a special focus on artificial intelligence, cloud technology, data protection and cybersecurity.

Under the leadership of SARC Chairman Sunil Kumar Gupta, the organisation curated three dedicated panels covering DPDP compliance, emerging cybersecurity threats and the development of Goa as an AI-driven state.

Ranu Gupta was among the key leaders contributing to these discussions, alongside technology and cybersecurity experts from leading organisations. The sessions highlighted the growing importance of data privacy, cyber resilience and responsible AI adoption for India's digital future.

The summit, held from October 29 to 31 at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa, brought together business leaders, investors and policymakers from more than 50 countries.

Technology Designed for Indian Governance

DataSurity's platform offers several features tailored to Indian public institutions, including privacy notices in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, multilingual support through the Government of India's Bhashini platform, data discovery and classification, consent management and citizen rights management.

The platform operates in read-only mode for data scanning and can be deployed within an organisation's own network. It also supports the tracking of consent, citizen requests and compliance-related actions, providing departments with an auditable record.

The next phase of the partnership will focus on identifying priority government departments and public sector enterprises for implementation. SARC will also support DPDP awareness initiatives for state officials, subject to planning.

Through this initiative, SARC and DataSurity aim to contribute to a stronger digital trust framework, positioning data protection and cybersecurity as essential pillars of India's digital transformation.

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