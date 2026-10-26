SARC to Lead Key Sessions at Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026; Sunil Kumar Gupta to Spearhead Investment, Solar and AI Initiatives

SARC, the curator of the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit (VGGBS) 2026, will play a key role in shaping the summit's business and policy discussions, hosting five thematic sessions, launching two books and showcasing its artificial intelligence-powered data protection platform, DataSurity.

The summit, scheduled from October 29 to 31 at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa University, Taleigao, is being organised by the Vibrant Goa Foundation in association with the Government of Goa. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is the power partner, while NBCC (India) Limited is the infrastructure partner.

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Sunil Kumar Gupta, Founder and Chairman of SARC, will lead the organisation's participation, contributing to discussions on investment opportunities, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. His leadership will be central to SARC's programme, which aims to connect investors, policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts.

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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is scheduled to inaugurate the summit on October 29. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to attend on the first day, while Union Railway, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected on the third day.

SARC's five sessions will cover investment opportunities in Goa, youth entrepreneurship, solar energy, maritime infrastructure, and artificial intelligence and data. The sessions will bring together representatives from government, industry, technology and professional services to discuss investment prospects and emerging business priorities.

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The Invest in Goa session, scheduled for October 29, will feature Sunil Kumar Gupta alongside industry representatives and other experts. On October 30, the Solar Rising session will examine the solar energy sector, while Maritime Horizons: Shipping, Ports & Dredging will focus on maritime infrastructure and related opportunities. The Youth for Growth session will highlight entrepreneurship and the role of young businesses, while an AI & Data Roundtable on October 31 will address data management, artificial intelligence and regulatory preparedness.

A major component of SARC's participation will be the release of Invest in Goa: Handbook for Investors and Startups 2026, authored and compiled by Sunil Kumar Gupta and Chanchal Soni, with a foreword by the Chief Minister. The 72-page handbook is designed to help investors and startups understand state investment opportunities, approval procedures, applicable laws and incentives offered by the state and central governments.

Sunil Kumar Gupta will also launch the fourth edition of his book Make in India on October 29. The 2026 edition includes a new chapter titled “Why India”, examining the country's investment proposition and incentives in comparison with other manufacturing destinations, along with a step-by-step guide to establishing a business or factory in India.

SARC will also showcase DataSurity, its AI-powered platform designed to help organisations identify, map and protect personal data and prepare for compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The AI & Data Roundtable comes as organisations prepare for the principal obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, which are scheduled to apply from May 2027.

“Goa has the connectivity, the talent and the quality of life that investors look for. What they need next are clear answers: what the State offers, which approvals they will need and how long each will take,” Sunil Kumar Gupta said in the press release, outlining the purpose of SARC's sessions and investor handbook.

The organisers expect participation from more than 50 countries, over 300 international buyers, more than 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 business delegates. The summit is also expected to facilitate more than 1,000 curated meetings between international buyers and selected Goan micro, small and medium enterprises.

Founded in 1986 by Sunil Kumar Gupta, SARC is a multidisciplinary professional services group working across audit, advisory, taxation, legal and consulting services for governments, public sector undertakings and private enterprises. Its role as curator places it at the centre of the summit's programme, bringing together business stakeholders and experts across multiple sectors.

Registration for the summit is available at www.vibrantgoa.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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