Sardar Singh Suri Remembered on 7th Death Anniversary; Prem Chopra Pays Tribute to Social Icon

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New Delhi [India], April 13: The 7th death anniversary of Sardar Singh Suri - philanthropist and founder of the historic Four Bungalow Gurudwara Sahib - was observed with deep devotion, highlighting his remarkable journey from cinema to selfless service. Thousands gathered for day-long bhajan-kirtan, ardas, and a grand langar, celebrating a life dedicated to humanity. Veteran actor Prem Chopra also fondly remembered Suri, acknowledging his early support and contribution to cinema.

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Suri, who produced the Punjabi film "Aeh Dharti Punjab Di," made a mark by backing meaningful storytelling and nurturing talent. Directed by Satyajeet Pal, the film featured Prem Chopra, Jabeen Jalil, Nimmi, and Madan Puri, with songs sung by legends Mohammed Rafi and Mahendra Kapoor. Notably, Mohammed Rafi, Prem Chopra, Jabeen Jalil, and Suri himself received awards for the film, marking its cultural impact.

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Founded on April 13, 1967, from a modest 10x10 structure, the Gurudwara today stands as a major spiritual and humanitarian center. Suri served as its President for nearly 45 years, shaping it into a symbol of equality, faith, and service.

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Faith, Film and Service

This year's event, led by Jaspal Singh Suri and his son Maninder Singh Suri, saw a massive turnout. The langar served thousands from morning till night, reflecting Suri's enduring vision.

The occasion also marked Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, adding spiritual depth. Suri had also founded the Guru Tegh Bahadur School, where hundreds of underprivileged children continue to receive education.

From Struggle to Service

Born in Rawalpindi, Suri migrated to India after Partition and began life in Mumbai as a taxi driver in 1963. A chance meeting with Sardar Dilip Singh in 1967 led to the creation of the Gurudwara, which became his life's mission.

A Living Legacy

Today, the Gurudwara serves around 2,000 people daily, rising to over 5,000 on Sundays. Over 600 children receive education, with many studying free of cost. During COVID-19, 10,000-15,000 meals were distributed daily, along with relief work in flood-hit regions.

After his passing in 2019, his son Jaspal Singh Suri continues the legacy, supported by grandson Maninder Singh Suri.

Sardar Singh Suri's life stands as a powerful reminder that true success lies not just in cinema, but in creating lasting impact through service and humanity.

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