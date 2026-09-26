DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sariska Emerges as a Fast-Growing Weekend and Second-Home Destination for Delhi-NCR

Sariska Emerges as a Fast-Growing Weekend and Second-Home Destination for Delhi-NCR

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi / Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], September 26: Sariska and the wider Alwar region are increasingly emerging as a preferred weekend getaway and second-home destination for Delhi-NCR buyers, supported by improving road connectivity, proximity to Jaipur and the growing presence of luxury hospitality and managed farmhouse developments.

Advertisement

Located within convenient driving distance of the National Capital Region, the Sariska-Alwar belt offers a combination of wildlife, nature, relatively cleaner surroundings and access to major highways. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has further strengthened connectivity to several destinations across Alwar and Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Sariska Tiger Reserve remains the region’s biggest tourism attraction. The reserve is known for its tiger population and diverse wildlife, while its proximity to luxury hospitality properties has helped strengthen the area’s positioning as a premium leisure destination. Amanbagh, for example, describes Sariska Tiger Reserve as approximately 45 minutes by car from the resort.

The region is also witnessing growing interest in luxury stays, resorts and managed farmhouse communities. Projects such as managed farmhouse developments along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are positioning the Alwar belt as a second-home market for buyers looking for nature-oriented properties within driving distance of Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

Industry observers say the combination of connectivity, tourism potential and increasing hospitality activity is creating greater interest among landowners, developers and investors. The availability of larger land parcels has also attracted interest from developers exploring farmhouse communities, resorts and other leisure-oriented projects.

Rajasthan’s policy framework has provisions governing farmhouse and resort schemes. The Rajasthan Township Policy 2024, for instance, contains specific provisions for farmhouse/resort schemes, including minimum area requirements, infrastructure provisions and development conditions.

At the same time, development around a protected wildlife area requires strict compliance with applicable environmental, wildlife, land-use and construction regulations. Commercial establishments near Sariska are subject to regulatory requirements, particularly in and around protected-area and eco-sensitive zones. (The Times of India)

Market participants point to the significant transformation of the Sariska-Alwar corridor over recent years. According to local real-estate and hospitality stakeholders, land values in select micro-markets have recorded substantial appreciation, while tourist activity has also expanded. However, the extent of price appreciation varies considerably by location, land-use status, road access and development permissions.

For Delhi-NCR buyers, the attraction is relatively straightforward: a destination offering wildlife and nature experiences while remaining accessible by road. With Gurgaon, Jaipur and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway providing multiple connectivity options, the region is increasingly being considered for weekend homes, managed farmhouses, hospitality projects and resorts.

With new hospitality projects and real-estate developments continuing to enter the broader Alwar-Sariska corridor, developers and investors are closely watching the region’s evolution from a traditional wildlife-tourism destination into a wider weekend-lifestyle and second-home market.

The Sariska-Alwar belt is therefore increasingly being positioned as one of the emerging leisure and second-home corridors within driving distance of Delhi-NCR — combining wildlife tourism, improved connectivity, hospitality development and growing real-estate interest.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts