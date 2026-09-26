Sariska Emerges as a Fast-Growing Weekend and Second-Home Destination for Delhi-NCR

VMPL

New Delhi / Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], September 26: Sariska and the wider Alwar region are increasingly emerging as a preferred weekend getaway and second-home destination for Delhi-NCR buyers, supported by improving road connectivity, proximity to Jaipur and the growing presence of luxury hospitality and managed farmhouse developments.

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Located within convenient driving distance of the National Capital Region, the Sariska-Alwar belt offers a combination of wildlife, nature, relatively cleaner surroundings and access to major highways. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has further strengthened connectivity to several destinations across Alwar and Rajasthan.

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Sariska Tiger Reserve remains the region’s biggest tourism attraction. The reserve is known for its tiger population and diverse wildlife, while its proximity to luxury hospitality properties has helped strengthen the area’s positioning as a premium leisure destination. Amanbagh, for example, describes Sariska Tiger Reserve as approximately 45 minutes by car from the resort.

The region is also witnessing growing interest in luxury stays, resorts and managed farmhouse communities. Projects such as managed farmhouse developments along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are positioning the Alwar belt as a second-home market for buyers looking for nature-oriented properties within driving distance of Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR.

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Industry observers say the combination of connectivity, tourism potential and increasing hospitality activity is creating greater interest among landowners, developers and investors. The availability of larger land parcels has also attracted interest from developers exploring farmhouse communities, resorts and other leisure-oriented projects.

Rajasthan’s policy framework has provisions governing farmhouse and resort schemes. The Rajasthan Township Policy 2024, for instance, contains specific provisions for farmhouse/resort schemes, including minimum area requirements, infrastructure provisions and development conditions.

At the same time, development around a protected wildlife area requires strict compliance with applicable environmental, wildlife, land-use and construction regulations. Commercial establishments near Sariska are subject to regulatory requirements, particularly in and around protected-area and eco-sensitive zones. (The Times of India)

Market participants point to the significant transformation of the Sariska-Alwar corridor over recent years. According to local real-estate and hospitality stakeholders, land values in select micro-markets have recorded substantial appreciation, while tourist activity has also expanded. However, the extent of price appreciation varies considerably by location, land-use status, road access and development permissions.

For Delhi-NCR buyers, the attraction is relatively straightforward: a destination offering wildlife and nature experiences while remaining accessible by road. With Gurgaon, Jaipur and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway providing multiple connectivity options, the region is increasingly being considered for weekend homes, managed farmhouses, hospitality projects and resorts.

With new hospitality projects and real-estate developments continuing to enter the broader Alwar-Sariska corridor, developers and investors are closely watching the region’s evolution from a traditional wildlife-tourism destination into a wider weekend-lifestyle and second-home market.

The Sariska-Alwar belt is therefore increasingly being positioned as one of the emerging leisure and second-home corridors within driving distance of Delhi-NCR — combining wildlife tourism, improved connectivity, hospitality development and growing real-estate interest.

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