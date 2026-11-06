Sarovar Hotels Combines Festive Stays and At-Home Catering in Diwali Offering

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 6: Sarovar Hotels has introduced a festive hospitality offering for Diwali, bringing together holiday stays at participating hotels across India and customised at-home catering through its Ghar Mehfil service. The initiative caters to families and groups looking to celebrate the festival through a getaway or a gathering at home.

The Diwali stay offer is available for bookings and stays from 6 to 10 November 2026. It includes complimentary stays and meals for children up to 12 years, along with a credit voucher towards food and beverages and spa services. Customers can choose from beach destinations like Goa to Hills and Pilgrimage destinations.

Akshay Thusoo, Senior Vice President – Commercial, Sarovar Hotels, said, “Diwali is a time when people come together to celebrate, and our aim is to make these occasions more convenient and memorable for our guests. By bringing together festive stays at our hotels and Ghar Mehfil’s at-home catering, we are extending Sarovar Hotels hospitality beyond the hotel environment. This offering gives families and groups the flexibility to celebrate in a way that works best for them, while enjoying the warmth, service and food experiences associated with Sarovar Hotels.”

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Extending the festive experience beyond its hotels, Ghar Mehfil offers customised multi cuisine menus for home gatherings starting at eight guests. The service includes a chef and a server, with staffing and menu options tailored to the size and requirements of each gathering. Pricing is based on the selected menu and service requirements.

Through this offering, Sarovar Hotels is extending its festive hospitality proposition across hotel and home settings, giving guests the flexibility to celebrate Diwali in a way that suits their preferences.

For details on participating hotels, festive packages, available offers and Ghar Mehfil enquiries, guests can call +91 98868 00049.

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About Sarovar Hotels

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. is a leading hotel management company and one of the fastest-growing chains of hotels in India. Headed by a team of industry veterans, the company manages over 160 operational hotels in 95 destinations across India, Nepal, and Africa, under the Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands. Sarovar Hotels covers the Budget – Economy, Midscale – Upper Midscale & Upscale spectrum and also operates a Corporate Hospitality Services division for business schools and corporate institutions.

With 17 regional sales & reservations offices across India, Sarovar Hotels is among the country’s most diverse hotel management companies. Sarovar Hotels is part of the Paris-headquartered Group Du Louvre, a major player in the global hospitality industry, managing a portfolio of 1700 hotels across 60 countries.

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