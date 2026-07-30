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Home / Business / Sarvam AI launches platform to help build India-centric AI models

Sarvam AI launches platform to help build India-centric AI models

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ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI on Thursday launched Epoch Builder Edition, a developer and enterprise platform aimed at helping organisations build, fine-tune and deploy large language models (LLMs) designed for Indian languages and use cases.

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The company said the platform provides developers, researchers and enterprises with access to base models, training infrastructure, datasets and deployment tools, with a focus on reducing dependence on overseas AI models for Indian applications.

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According to the company, the platform features new 7-billion and 70-billion parameter multilingual large language models (LLMs), trained on 2 trillion tokens and supporting more than 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali.

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The platform also offers GPU clusters for distributed training, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), instruction tuning, API access and on-premises deployment, the company said.

Sarvam AI said the platform provides curated datasets covering areas such as Indian law, governance, finance and vernacular content. It also includes tools for red-teaming, toxicity checks and benchmarking designed for India's cultural and linguistic context.

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The company said the platform is aimed at banks, government departments, startups and research institutions looking to develop AI applications using their own data.

Speaking at the launch event, Sarvam AI Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said, "It is important that we have our own ability to build models that we need for a variety of applications... India has succeeded in building compelling global companies that have built in India and taken for the world, and the same can be absolutely done for AI."

The company said the platform aims to improve the performance of AI models on code-mixed languages such as Hinglish and Kannanglish, while offering on-premises and hybrid deployment options to help enterprises lower costs and retain control over their data. It also announced partnerships with three IITs and two state governments for pilot projects in education and public service delivery.

Sarvam AI said Epoch Builder Edition will be available in private preview from August 2026, with general availability planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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