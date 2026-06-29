Sarvam Properties Appointed Strategic Sales Partner for Anemone Heights, a Luxury Residential Development in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: Sarvam Properties, a leading real estate advisory and sales organization, has been appointed as the Strategic Sales Partner for 9 Anemone Heights, a premium residential development by Anemone Homes LLP located at Odion Signal, 90 Ft Road, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.

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With this mandate, Sarvam Properties will lead the project's sales strategy, marketing initiatives, brand positioning, and customer outreach efforts, supporting the successful market launch and sales acceleration of Anemone Homes' first luxury residential project in Ghatkopar.

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Anemone Heights is a thoughtfully designed luxury residential tower offering spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences. The project comprises a single G+18-storey tower on a 1,700 sq. m. land parcel and is designed to cater to discerning homebuyers seeking larger living spaces, premium amenities, and an elevated urban lifestyle. The project's standout features include grand proportions, 10-foot ceiling heights, expansive private decks, and a curated selection of lifestyle amenities.

Residents will have access to a dedicated podium-level amenity zone featuring a 1,100 sq. ft. gymnasium, yoga room, banquet hall, open-to-sky dining area, indoor games room, salon, jacuzzi, sauna, and business lounge. The rooftop level will feature cabana seating, a senior citizen sit-out, rooftop jogging track, open-air theatre, cafe, and juice bar. Additionally, homeowners will enjoy an exclusive landscaped garden and multipurpose court, complemented by basement ramp surface parking.

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Construction is progressing steadily, with two levels of basement, ground floor, and plinth work already completed. The project is expected to be delivered by December 2027.

Commenting on the partnership, Monty Joshi, Co-founder, Sarvam Properties, said "The luxury housing market in Mumbai continues to witness strong demand from discerning buyers seeking larger homes, lifestyle amenities, and premium locations. Anemone Heights is a thoughtfully planned development that addresses these evolving preferences. We are delighted to partner with Anemone Homes LLP and look forward to leveraging our market expertise, brand-building capabilities, and sales network to position Anemone Heights as one of the most desirable luxury addresses in Ghatkopar."

Commenting on the association, Deven Modi, Director, Anemone Homes LLP, said "Anemone Heights represents our vision of delivering spacious, luxury residences that combine thoughtful design with world-class amenities. As our first luxury project in Ghatkopar, it is important for us to collaborate with a partner that understands the local market and buyer aspirations. Sarvam Properties brings strong expertise in luxury residential sales and branding, making them an ideal strategic partner for this journey."

The project is expected to appeal strongly to affluent families, business owners, and professionals from the Gujarati, Marwadi, and Jain communities who have traditionally preferred Ghatkopar as a residential destination due to its connectivity, social infrastructure, and vibrant community ecosystem.

About Sarvam Properties

Sarvam Properties is a leading real estate advisory and strategic sales partner specializing in residential and luxury real estate projects across key Indian markets. The company works closely with developers to deliver integrated solutions spanning project marketing, brand building, sales strategy, channel partner management, and customer acquisition. Through its market expertise and customer-centric approach, Sarvam Properties helps developers accelerate project visibility, enhance buyer engagement, and drive sales performance.

About Anemone Homes LLP

Anemone Homes LLP is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully designed residential developments that combine quality construction, modern architecture, and lifestyle-driven amenities. The company is committed to delivering premium homes that elevate urban living experiences while maintaining high standards of execution and customer satisfaction.

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