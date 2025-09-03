Sarveshwar Foods Signs MoU with German Firm for Advanced Rice Storage & Smoke Technology

PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 3: Sarveshwar Foods Limited, one of India's leading producers of organic and basmati rice, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a German technology Company to bring in next-generation solutions for rice storage, preservation, and preparation. This milestone comes as the company continues to expand capacity and presence across domestic and international markets, fueling its journey towards becoming a global leader in value-added food products.

Key Highlights of the MoU:

-CO₂-based storage system to preserve rice freshness without chemical preservatives.

-Reusable cocoons for storage, reducing contamination and waste.

-Smoke generator technology to create a premium smoky flavor, catering to international demand.

-Supports global expansion by enhancing product differentiation in Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

These technologies are set to strengthen Sarveshwar's premium product portfolio while aligning with its long-term strategy of innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness. By blending traditional expertise with advanced solutions, the company aims to accelerate export growth, build deeper consumer trust, and capture new market opportunities.

Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chairman of Sarveshwar Foods Limited, expressed, "This arrangement reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and sustainable practices. As we expand our presence and capacity, these technologies will play a pivotal role in enhancing quality, boosting efficiency, and delivering unique product experiences to consumers worldwide. This is yet another step towards fueling our growth story and positioning Sarveshwar as a trusted global food brand.

With a legacy of over 130 years, our flagship brands, Sarveshwar and Nimbar,k have consistently delivered authentic and healthy food products across India and international markets. Along with scaling our organic farming base, strengthening our farmer network, and diversifying into premium FMCG categories, this initiative further fuels our growth journey and reinforces our vision of positioning Sarveshwar as a trusted global food brand."

