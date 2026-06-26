PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 26: In a significant advancement in orthopaedic care, Sarvodaya Hospital has introduced North India's first advanced hip navigation technology for hip replacement surgeries, aimed at improving surgical precision and long-term patient outcomes. The technology uses computer-assisted, real-time data to guide surgeons before and during the hip replacement surgery, enabling more accurate implant placement & leg length equalisation while significantly reducing complications like hip dislocation.

Advertisement

Hip replacement surgery involves replacing a damaged joint with an artificial implant. A critical part of the procedure is positioning the implant correctly, particularly the acetabular cup placement (which fits into the hip socket) & leg length equalisation during the surgery. According to doctors, even minor variations in cup angle or leg length can affect mobility and long-term success of the implant. The newly introduced navigation system addresses these challenges by providing precise measurements during surgery, something that is difficult to achieve consistently with conventional techniques that rely largely on manual assessment. Sarvodaya Hospital has already successfully performed hip replacement surgeries using this technology. Unlike traditional methods, where surgeons visually assess leg length and alignment, the navigation system provides intraoperative feedback to enhance accuracy. It also assists in pre-surgical planning through specialised software, enabling doctors to determine the appropriate implant size, shape, position, and alignment based on the patient's unique anatomy, thereby improving implant performance.

Advertisement

While minimally invasive surgical techniques like the Direct Anterior Approach (DAA) ensure very little pain after surgery, hip navigation technology adds the promise of a good long-term outcome. Commenting on the development, Dr. Pankaj Walecha, Director & Head - Robotic Knee & Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, said, "Hip replacement is a highly technique-sensitive procedure where implant positioning, leg length equalisation & restoration of normal hip anatomy play a crucial role in outcomes.

He added, "Every patient's hip anatomy is different, and reconstructing the new hip like the normal natural hip of the patient is key to restoring normal function. Navigation helps to select implants that are better suited to the individual patient's anatomy and also helps the surgeon to align them more accurately during surgery. This improves joint stability, enhances mobility, and in many cases, helps patients regain a feeling of a near-natural joint over time." This technology also complements minimally invasive surgical approaches such as the direct anterior approach (DAA), where the patient lies supine (on their back) during surgery. While DAA already offers quicker recovery, the addition of navigation further improves the results even further.

Advertisement

In addition to minimally invasive hip replacement techniques, the hospital also has an established robotic knee replacement programme supported by a fully active robot for joint replacement surgery. Sarvodaya offers comprehensive knee care for patients at all stages of knee damage, with treatment options ranging from knee preservation to partial knee replacement, unicompartmental knee replacement (UKR), and total knee replacement, depending on the patient's condition. In advanced knee arthritis, deformity, or severe joint damage, robotic assistance helps doctors plan and perform knee replacement procedures with greater accuracy, particularly in bone preparation, implant positioning, alignment, and joint balancing.

Combining advancements in hip and knee replacement, Sarvodaya Hospital brings together surgical expertise & experience, advanced techniques, and cutting-edge technology to deliver more precise and patient-centric joint replacement care

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)