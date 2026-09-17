Satara Runners Foundation Achieves 4th GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title as 7,839 Runners Complete Single Mountain Run in Satara

VMPL

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: The milestone 15th edition of the Punit Balan Group Satara Hill Half Marathon powered by TechnoSport 2026 (PBG SHHM) added another chapter to its history as Satara Runners Foundation successfully achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most people in a mountain run – single mountain , with 7,839 runners taking part in the record achievement in Satara, Maharashtra, India, on 6 September 2026 .

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The achievement saw Satara Runners Foundation better its own previous benchmark of 4,801 participants , set in 2017, and claim the title for the fourth time . The occasion also carried a special coincidence: the Foundation’s first achievement in this category was recorded on 6 September 2015 , exactly 11 years earlier, when 2,618 runners participated. The benchmark was subsequently raised in 2016 and again in 2017.

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The course matched the scale of the 2026 achievement. Runners took on Satara’s challenging 21.0975 km hill route, with a total elevation gain of 434 metres and the highest point rising to over 1,000 metres above sea level .

The achievement became a defining part of the 15th edition, held under the theme #PaceForPeace , bringing runners from across India together on a route now closely associated with Satara and its growing running culture.

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Ar. Upendra Pandit, President, Satara Runners Foundation , said, “To achieve this title again on the very date on which Satara first entered the record books 11 years ago makes this incredibly special for us. The number 7,839 belongs to every runner who took on the hill, and to our volunteers, administration, partners and the people of Satara who supported this effort. For our 15th edition, we could not have asked for a more meaningful milestone.”

Dr Avinash Shinde, Race Director , said, “A record attempt involving thousands of runners on a demanding mountain route requires detailed planning across timing, route management, safety, medical services, hydration and participant verification. Our teams worked for months towards Race Day, and seeing 7,839 eligible runners contribute to the achievement is extremely fulfilling.”

Mr Shailesh Dhawalikar, Secretary, Satara Runners Foundation , said, “We began this record journey in 2015 with 2,618 runners. We raised the benchmark again in the following editions, and today 7,839 runners have taken it to another level. The numbers have grown, but the strength behind each achievement remains our runners, volunteers and Satara.”

Mr Punit Balan, Director, Punit Balan Group , said, “This achievement puts Satara and its running community on a global platform once again. Punit Balan Group is proud to present a milestone edition that has brought 7,839 runners together for this record. The scale of what Satara Runners Foundation has built over 15 editions deserves recognition, and we are delighted to be part of this chapter.”

Mr Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Director, TechnoSport , said, “Seeing 7,839 runners take on a course as demanding as Satara makes this achievement particularly significant. PBG SHHM represents the kind of Real Movement we believe in, where people actively make movement a part of their lives. Being associated with this record-breaking 15th edition has been a proud moment for TechnoSport.”

The achievement was witnessed by Shri Santosh Patil, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate,

Satara; Shri Ranjan Kumar Sharma, IPS, Special Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur Range; Shri Nikhil Nandkumar Pingale, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Satara; Harish Patne; Pravin Kamble; Rajesh Rane, representing Punit Balan Group; Sandeep Jhunjhunwala and Anirudh Pratap Singh of TechnoSport; Ganesh Bhagwat of Zandu; RJ Salil, RJ Akash and Naveen Toshan of BIG FM; Syed Ahmer Hussain and Pankaj Gadekar of AU Small Finance Bank , along with members of Satara Runners Foundation, volunteers, partners and the RunSatara community.

Punit Balan Group presented the 2026 edition, powered by TechnoSport .

Media Contact

Hiral Mistry

Brand Marketing, PR and Partnerships Satara Runners Foundation hiral@abunduntia.com

For event information, visit www.runsatara.com.

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