SATCON 2026 wraps up in Delhi with 250+ delegates from 7 countries

New Delhi [India], January 23: World’s First Vegetarian Certification Conclave, SATCON 2026, successfully concluded on January 19, 2026, at Le Méridien, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in India’s food and certification ecosystem. Organised by Sattvik Certifications, the one-day conclave brought together over 250 participants from FMCG companies, luxury hospitality brands, educational institutions, certification bodies, and government policy circles.

Delegates from seven countries- Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, UAE, Qatar, and South Korea, participated in the conclave, reflecting growing global interest in verified vegetarian and vegan food systems. The discussions were anchored around three core themes: Consciousness, Connect, and Collaboration, with a strong focus on strengthening vegetarian certification standards, consumer trust, and ethical food practices.

The conclave featured in-depth panel discussions on building awareness around Sattvik standards, expanding vegetarian offerings in luxury hospitality, mindful culinary practices, ethical leadership, and the need for consistent global food benchmarks. Interactive networking sessions enabled industry leaders and policymakers to exchange practical insights, form collaborations, and identify actionable steps to enhance food safety, compliance, and transparency.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries as Chief Guests, including Shri Santosh Gangwar, Governor of Jharkhand and former Union Minister; Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge); Shri B. L. Verma, Member of Parliament and former Minister; Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi; and Shri Vagish Pathak, Member of the Legislative Council & Chairman of Sattvik Certifications. Their presence underscored the importance of collaboration between industry, certification bodies, and policymakers in building a resilient and trustworthy food ecosystem.

Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi, said, “SATCON 2026 reflects a growing commitment towards purity, transparency, and accountability in food systems. When industry and policymakers come together on platforms like this, it strengthens consumer trust and sets meaningful benchmarks for responsible food practices.”

Vagish Pathak, Chairman, Sattvik Certifications, remarked, “SATCON 2026 is a reflection of a collective intent to move towards safer and more conscious food choices. The participation and engagement we witnessed show that vegetarian certification is no longer niche- it is becoming a global necessity.”

Abhishek Biswas, Founder, Sattvik Certifications, added, “The energy at SATCON 2026 was deeply encouraging. This conclave brought together intent and action, helping stakeholders align on real solutions that support purity, safety, and trust in vegetarian and vegan food systems.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Santosh Gangwar, Governor of Jharkhand, noted that such conclaves play a crucial role in bridging gaps between industry, policymakers, and consumers, helping build a transparent and responsible food ecosystem. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, emphasised that constructive engagement between certification bodies and policymakers leads to stronger compliance and better implementation of food laws. Shri B. L. Verma highlighted that consumer trust remains the cornerstone of a strong food economy and initiatives like SATCON 2026 significantly contribute to strengthening that trust.

SATCON 2026 also received strong encouragement and support from leading industry figures and brands, including Mr. Sudeep Goenka, Director, Goldiee Masale; Mr. Naman Kumar Jain, Head- International Business & Exports, K.B. Products Pvt. Ltd. (Nakoda Brand); Mr. Chirag Nemani, CEO, Vimal Agro Products (SWAD); Mr. Navratan Agarwal, Director, Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Krishan Jindal, Director, Tirupati Food; Naresh Kumar Kaushik, Founder & MD, Tanshu Australia; Ayaan from Sapphire Blue; and Blue Tribe Foods. Their participation and support played a key role in shaping meaningful industry conversations.

As the world’s first conclave fully dedicated to vegetarian certification, SATCON 2026 demonstrated the rising demand for verified, ethical, and sustainable vegetarian and vegan options. The event successfully laid the foundation for turning discussions into practical actions that benefit consumers, businesses, and the broader food industry.

Building on the success of SATCON 2026, Sattvik Certifications plans to continue this momentum through follow-up initiatives, collaborations, and future programs, reinforcing its commitment to purity and trust under the philosophy #SattvikHaiToShuddhHai.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sattvikcertifications.com/

