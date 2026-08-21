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New Delhi [India], August 21: The teaser of Gaja, an upcoming Telugu action drama starring Sathish Jai, has generated considerable interest with its intense action, emotional love track and several unexpected twists.

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Sathish Jai plays the lead role as the hero and also makes his directorial debut with Gaja. Having previously worked as a producer and writer in the Telugu film industry, he is now taking on the dual responsibility of leading the film on screen and directing it behind the camera.

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The teaser offers glimpses of the film's action-packed world, central characters and emotional undertones while keeping the main storyline under wraps. According to the makers, Gaja is a gripping action drama featuring a powerful emotional love track and many intriguing twists.

Gaja is produced by Dr Mythri Sharan and presented by Chalamalasetty Sunil.

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Impressive Ensemble Cast

Farnaz Setty plays the female lead in the film. The ensemble cast includes Ramachandra Raju, widely recognised for his powerful portrayal of Garuda in KGF, along with Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajeev Kanakala, Srikanth Iyengar, Ajay Ghosh, Jeeva, Esthar, Muralidhar, Surya, Chathrapathi Shaker and Raccha Ravi.

The combination of established performers and emerging talent is expected to add depth and intensity to the film's action-driven narrative.

Accomplished Technical Team

Veteran composer Mani Sharma is providing the music for Gaja. Jagadheesh Chikati handles the cinematography, while Vamshi serves as the editor. Chinna is the film's art director and production designer.

Vijay Polaki has choreographed the songs, while Vikram Mor has designed the action sequences.

The teaser also showcases striking locations, including port areas, urban landscapes and other large-scale settings, giving the film a visually rich and expansive action canvas.

Teaser Generates Positive Buzz

Since its release, the Gaja teaser has been drawing attention from Telugu cinema audiences, particularly for its action-packed presentation, intriguing visuals and Sathish Jai's commanding screen presence as the hero.

Rather than revealing the complete storyline, the teaser presents carefully selected glimpses of the characters, action sequences and emotional atmosphere of the film. The makers have kept its many twists under wraps, further increasing curiosity about the story and what audiences can expect from Gaja.

With the teaser now released, the film is entering the next phase of its promotional campaign. More content and details regarding its theatrical release are expected to be announced soon.

https://youtu.be/sSG7hWLJNvA?si=xQQnIbhm7qPDPihD

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