Home / Business / Sathlokhar Synergys E and C Global Limited Bags Orders Worth Rs 37.39 Cr (Incl. GST); Order Book Reaches Rs 1,429.39 Cr (Excl. GST)

Sathlokhar Synergys E and C Global Limited Bags Orders Worth Rs 37.39 Cr (Incl. GST); Order Book Reaches Rs 1,429.39 Cr (Excl. GST)

ANI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 21: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), One of the leading EPC players, providing end to end turnkey execution across design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations and interior fit outs, has announced the receipt of two new orders with a combined value of ₹37.39 Cr including GST. These wins further strengthen the company's industrial portfolio and enhance revenue visibility for the upcoming quarters.

Order 1

- Client: M/s. APM Terminals India Private Limited, part of the Maersk Group, Denmark based

- Contract Value: ₹23.57 Cr including GST

- Scope of Work: Execution of Civil, PEB and MEP works for the proposed factory building at CFS Division, Ponneri, Chennai

- Execution Timeline: Scheduled completion by September 2026

Order 2

- Client: M/s. Elite Natural Private Limited

- Contract Value: ₹13.82 Cr including GST

- Scope of Work: Execution of Civil and PEB works for the proposed factory building at SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Phase 2, Hosur, Tamil Nadu

- Execution Timeline: Scheduled completion by September 2026

With these additions, the company's total work order book stands at ₹1,429.39 Cr excluding GST, to be executed over the next 5 to 9 months. The continued inflow of industrial projects reflects strong client confidence in the company's execution capabilities across civil, structural and MEP domains and reinforces its positioning as a preferred EPC partner for large scale infrastructure developments.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, "These new orders further strengthen our presence in the industrial segment and reflect sustained client confidence in our integrated capabilities across civil, PEB and MEP works. We continue to see healthy traction from repeat and marquee clients, reinforcing our positioning as a dependable end to end EPC partner

As we are in the final quarter of the financial year, which is typically execution heavy, our key priority remains on accelerating on site progress and ensuring timely delivery of both our newly secured projects and the existing order book, while maintaining strict quality standards and cost discipline."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

