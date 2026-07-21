Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Records Rs 65+% Growth in Q1 FY27; Order Book at ₹1,015.18 Cr (Excluding GST)

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), One of the leading EPC players, providing end to end turnkey execution across design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations, and interior fit outs, has announced a strong operational update for the first quarter of FY27, highlighting robust execution momentum, a healthy order book and a strong project pipeline that provide clear visibility for future growth.

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The Company recorded an approximate 65+% increase in turnover during Q1 FY27 compared to Q1 FY26, reflecting strong operational execution and sustained business momentum. The performance was driven by healthy execution across ongoing industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects, demonstrating the Company's disciplined project management capabilities and execution strength.

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As on date, the Company's confirmed order book stands at ₹1,015.18 Cr (excluding GST), providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters. The diversified order book across multiple sectors continues to support sustained business growth while strengthening execution momentum.

The Company also has a robust bid pipeline of ₹21,814 Cr, comprising projects at various stages of evaluation. The pipeline includes ₹18,416 Cr of bids outstanding as of March 2026, along with fresh bids worth ₹3,398 Cr submitted during Q1 FY27. This strong pipeline reflects continued customer confidence and positions the Company well for future order inflows, supporting its long term growth strategy.

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Further strengthening its future capabilities, the Company continues to make steady progress on its new Pre Engineered Building (PEB) Manufacturing Facility. The facility is progressing as planned and is expected to significantly enhance manufacturing capacity, improve execution capabilities and support the Company's growing order book and future business opportunities.

Q1FY27 Operational Highlights

* Total Orders Secured: ₹272.05 Cr across 7 orders during the Q1FY27.

* Credit Rating Upgrade: CRISIL assigned a Long Term Rating of BBB+/Positive and a Short Term Rating of A2 on the Company's ₹200 Crore bank facilities, reflecting enhanced creditworthiness and financial strength.

Q1FY27 Orders

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, founded in 2013 by Mr. G. Thiyagu (MD) and Mrs. Sangeethaa Thiyagu (COO), is a Chennai based EPC company delivering integrated, turnkey infrastructure solutions across industrial, warehousing, institutional, commercial, and healthcare sectors in India. Its in house capabilities span civil construction, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar EPC, surveillance, and statutory approvals offering clients a complete "one stop solution."

The company's strength lies in its integrated design ecosystem, which streamlines architectural, structural, PEB, and MEP services to optimize cost and timelines. Sathlokhar Synergys is trusted by over 24 international clients from regions including the USA, Japan, EU, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Taiwan, along with Indian corporates such as the Reliance Group and Muthiah Beverages.

With over 82 projects completed, the company has earned a reputation for delivering technically demanding assignments swiftly and efficiently highlighted by the delivery of a 47 acre facility for Muthiah Beverages in just eight months. It is ISO certified, a government approved "A Grade" HT & LT electrical and MEP contractor, and an authorized Tata Power Solar channel partner.

Following its IPO, the company has expanded to 678 employees and over 5,550+ labourers, enabling nationwide scalability. Backed by a robust project pipeline and strong client relationships, Sathlokhar Synergys is well positioned to capitalize on India's infrastructure growth, combining innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability to deliver long term value.

In FY26, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited reported a Total Income of ₹823.56 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 117.88 Cr, and a PAT of ₹ 82.32 Cr.

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