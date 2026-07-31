Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited Reports Stellar Q1 FY27 Results with Total Income of Rs 206.19 Cr, Up 67.76%; PAT Up 132.59%

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), one of the leading EPC players providing end-to-end turnkey execution across statutory approvals, design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations, and interior fit-outs, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights

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- Total Income increased 67.76% YoY to ₹206.19 Cr.

- EBITDA increased 131.40% YoY to ₹31.35 Cr, with EBITDA Margin improving to 15.20% from 11.02% in Q1 FY26, an increase of 418 Bps

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- Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 132.59% YoY to ₹21.41 Cr, with PAT Margin improving to 10.38% from 7.49% in Q1 FY26, an increase of 289 Bps

- Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to ₹8.21 in Q1 FY27 from ₹3.70 in Q1 FY26.

Order Book Snapshot

- Work to be executed: ₹810.37 Cr (Excluding GST) as of 30th July 2026

- Bid Pipeline: ₹22,106 Cr as of 30th July 2026

Operational Highlights Q1 FY27

- Credit Rating Upgrade: CRISIL assigned a Long Term Rating of BBB+/Positive and a Short Term Rating of A2 on the Company's ₹200 Crore bank facilities, reflecting enhanced creditworthiness and financial strength.

- Total Orders Secured: ₹272.05 Cr across 7 orders during Q1FY27.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, said, "Total income for the quarter grew by close to 68%, and both EBITDA and profit after tax more than doubled, with operating margin improving by 418 basis points. Most of that margin came from material cost, which fell by more than 500 basis points as a share of income. We had procured for the majority of our ongoing projects ahead of the increase in steel prices, and that decision protected us through a quarter in which prices were moving week to week. There was no exceptional item in the quarter, and our tax rate was broadly unchanged, so this growth is an operating outcome.

We added work during the quarter from the Hong Fu group's Ranipet facility, from Reliance Consumer Products at Kurnool, and from Ceylon Beverage Can in both India and Sri Lanka. Each of these is a client we are already executing for, and repeat work from existing clients is how this business grows. Our order book at the close of the quarter was higher than at the start of it, and our submitted bids continue to give us visibility beyond the current year. During the quarter, we also began deploying capital towards land for our manufacturing expansion.

Our PEB manufacturing facility remains on schedule for inauguration in August. This is the backward integration step we have spoken about for some time, and as it ramps we expect it to improve both delivery timelines and our margin profile. We are holding to the view we gave at the start of the year on full year growth. As in previous years, execution will be weighted towards the second half, and the shape of this quarter is consistent with that."

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, founded in 2013 by Mr. G. Thiyagu (MD) and Mrs. Sangeethaa Thiyagu (COO), is a Chennai-based EPC company delivering integrated, turnkey infrastructure solutions across industrial, warehousing, institutional, commercial, and healthcare sectors in India. Its in-house capabilities span civil construction, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar EPC, surveillance, and statutory approvals, offering clients a complete "one-stop solution."

The company's strength lies in its integrated design ecosystem, which streamlines architectural, structural, PEB, and MEP services to optimize cost and timelines. Sathlokhar Synergys is trusted by over 24 international clients from regions including the USA, Japan, EU, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Taiwan, along with Indian corporates such as the Reliance Group and Muthiah Beverages.

With over 82 projects completed, the company has earned a reputation for delivering technically demanding assignments swiftly and efficiently, highlighted by the delivery of a 47-acre facility for Muthiah Beverages in just eight months. It is ISO certified, a government-approved "A Grade" HT & LT electrical and MEP contractor, and an authorized Tata Power Solar channel partner.

Following its IPO, the company has expanded to 678 employees and over 5,550+ labourers, enabling nationwide scalability. Backed by a robust project pipeline and strong client relationships, Sathlokhar Synergys is well positioned to capitalize on India's infrastructure growth, combining innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability to deliver long-term value.

In FY26, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited reported a Total Income of ₹823.56 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 117.88 Cr, and a PAT of ₹ 82.32 Cr.

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