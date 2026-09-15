SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SATO, a global provider of auto-identification and data collection solutions, has played a pivotal role in enhancing the safety and efficiency of the blood supply in Singapore by supporting the implementation of a state-of-the-art Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled Next-Generation Blood Supply Management System (NBSM). The system is now operational in Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) Blood Services Group and across all public and private hospitals' blood bank laboratories, enabling online blood ordering and automatic tracking of all blood components. This provides HSA with enhanced visibility of the country's blood supply.

This strategic initiative by HSA's Blood Services Group aims to meet the growing demands of healthcare while upholding the highest standards of safety and service delivery. The key objectives of implementing this RFID-enabled NBSM are to:

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• Improve productivity throughout the blood supply chain from HSA to hospitals.

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• Enhance visibility of national blood stock levels to enable effective management during peacetime and emergencies.

• Enhance blood and patient safety through better tracking and quarantine of blood components.

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• Streamline HSA's workflows and simplify blood component ordering for hospitals, improving overall operational efficiency.

The NBSM project was awarded to CADI Scientific following an open tender by HSA, with SATO serving as the technology partner providing its PJM RFID labels and readers. Known for its rapid read rate and exceptional readability in tracking fluids such as blood products, SATO's RFID technology forms the foundation of CADI's NBSM.

Together, SATO, HSA, and CADI have combined their respective expertise in RFID technology, software, and blood supply management to deliver a significant advancement in ensuring a safe and secure national blood supply chain for Singapore.

Drawing upon its deep expertise in the healthcare and blood services sector, SATO is committed to driving global advancements in the blood supply chain through precision label printing, automated issuance and application, and PJM RFID tracking technologies compliant with the ISO 18000-3 Mode 2 international standard.

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About SATO SATO (TOKYO:6287) designs and manufactures hardware, labels and tags and develops software to integrate with third party offerings as automatic identification solutions. These solutions streamline workflows, enabling data capture and visualization for a connected world of productivity, safety, reassurance and sustainability. By giving things a digital identity, SATO helps businesses in retail, manufacturing, food, health care and transport & logistics run smoothly. Founded in 1940, SATO has a presence in 27 countries with a workforce of over 6,000. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, it reported revenues of 163,434 million yen ($1.085 billion*) More information about SATO can be found at www.sato-global.com.

*Based on an average exchange rate of 1 USD = 150.67 JPY

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