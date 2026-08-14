Satyukt Analytics Marks Eight Years of Advancing Satellite-Based Agricultural Intelligence from India to the World

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Innovation in agriculture doesn't happen overnight. It grows through science, persistence, and purpose. Eight years ago, Satyukt Analytics was founded with a vision to make satellite intelligence practical for agriculture. Today, the Bengaluru-based agritech company supports farmers, agribusinesses, financial institutions, and governments across more than 50 countries through science-driven agricultural intelligence. Founded in July 2018 by Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer and Dr. Yukti Gill, Satyukt has transformed satellite remote sensing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning into practical technologies that enable smarter, data-driven agricultural decision-making.

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Behind Satyukt's journey lies a simple yet ambitious goal: making advanced satellite science accessible and practical for farmers. While Earth observation data had long been available through global space agencies, translating it into timely, field-level insights to support everyday agricultural decisions remained a challenge. Satyukt was founded to bridge this gap by developing scalable technologies that convert complex satellite data into actionable intelligence across diverse crops, geographies, and climatic conditions.

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Over the past eight years, the company has continually expanded its technological capabilities and agricultural impact. Today, its solutions support more than 150 crop types, cover over 600,000 acres, and deliver services in more than 20 languages. Beyond expanding geographically, Satyukt has successfully introduced satellite-based agricultural intelligence in regions where technology adoption has traditionally been limited due to affordability and accessibility challenges. By offering cost-effective solutions, the company has enabled farmers and agricultural stakeholders in developing economies to benefit from precision agriculture, demonstrating that innovation can create a meaningful impact across diverse socio-economic conditions.

At the core of Satyukt's portfolio is Sat2Farm, a mobile and web platform designed to make precision agriculture accessible to farmers through satellite-derived insights. The platform provides information on soil nutrients, crop health, soil moisture, weather forecasts, irrigation advisories, pest and disease forewarnings, and crop calendars, enabling farmers to make more informed decisions throughout the crop cycle.

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The company has also expanded its technology portfolio through Sat4Agri, which delivers large-scale agricultural intelligence for agribusinesses, supply chains, and policymakers, and Sat4Risk, a satellite-based platform that supports agricultural lending, insurance, and risk assessment through transparent and scalable farm-level analytics. Complementing these solutions is Sat2Farm Green, designed to support organic farming through satellite-driven insights that help farmers adopt more sustainable agricultural practices. More recently, Satyukt has also developed Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV)-based solutions to support carbon credit initiatives and strengthen climate-smart agriculture.

As its global footprint has grown, Satyukt has also strengthened India's position as a provider of advanced agricultural technologies by expanding its international customer base and generating export revenue through satellite-enabled solutions. The company's growing presence across Asia, Africa, Europe, and, more recently, Latin America, reflects the increasing demand for scalable agricultural intelligence developed in India.

One of the company's most significant technological milestones has been the development of its patented Satellite-Based Soil Nitrogen Estimation technology. Developed under the scientific leadership of Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer and Dr. Yukti Gill, the innovation enables estimation of soil nitrogen content using satellite remote sensing without relying solely on conventional soil testing methods. Integrated into the Sat2Farm platform, the patented technology supports precision nutrient management by helping farmers make more informed fertilizer application decisions, contributing to improved productivity, better soil health, and more efficient input utilisation.

The foundation for this innovation lies in Dr. Tomer's extensive academic and scientific research in microwave remote sensing, hydrology, and earth observation. Before co-founding Satyukt, he conducted research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, followed by post-doctoral work at the Centre d'Études Spatiales de la Biosphère (CESBIO) and research at the Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES), France. His research on Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), passive microwave remote sensing, and soil moisture estimation has contributed significantly to advancing satellite applications in agriculture.

Reflecting on the company's eight-year journey, Dr. Sat Kumar Tomer, CEO, Co-founder and Director of Satyukt Analytics, said:

"Our journey began with a simple belief that scientific research should solve real-world agricultural problems. Over the past eight years, we have worked towards transforming satellite intelligence into practical tools that farmers and institutions can use for everyday decision-making. As agriculture continues to face challenges related to climate variability, soil degradation, and resource efficiency, our commitment remains focused on developing reliable, science-driven solutions that create measurable value on the ground.

Dr. Yukti Gill, Managing Director, Co-founder and Director of Satyukt Analytics, added:

"Building a technology company is not only about innovation but also about ensuring that innovation reaches the people who need it most. Over the last eight years, we have seen that farmers and agricultural organisations in developing regions are equally eager to adopt technology when it is practical, and relevant to their needs. Expanding into newer markets, including countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, and Guyana, has reinforced our belief that science-driven agricultural solutions developed in India can create a meaningful impact across diverse farming ecosystems."

Satyukt's pursuit of innovation has been reinforced by recognition from government bodies, industry programmes, and leading investors. The company has secured support through initiatives including the Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) from BIRAC, NITI Aayog's ARISE-ANIC initiative, the Krishi Mangal programme, the AI for Agriculture Hackathon, and the STPI Smart Farm Grant Challenge. It has also been honoured with the Gold Award at the National Awards for e-Governance for its contribution to satellite-enabled digital agricultural services, while earning the confidence of investors such as NABVENTURES, C-CAMP, and Social Alpha.

Looking ahead, Satyukt Analytics remains committed to expanding access to satellite-based agricultural intelligence across emerging and underserved markets while strengthening India's contribution to the global agritech ecosystem. By continuously enhancing its technologies and entering new international markets, the company aims to help farmers and agricultural stakeholders address the evolving challenges of food security, climate resilience, and sustainable farming.

Company Overview

Satyukt Analytics Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based agritech company that develops satellite-driven agricultural intelligence solutions using remote sensing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and geospatial analytics. Its product portfolio includes Sat2Farm, Sat4Agri, Sat4Risk, and MRV solutions, serving farmers, agribusinesses, financial institutions, insurers, and government organisations across the globe. The company's mission is to make precision agriculture accessible through scalable, science-driven technologies that support informed agricultural decision-making.

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